Project Loughborough

By Vanesa Love
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article10:00pm til 3:00am (last entry 11:30am) A brand new Saturday night coming to @projectlough that isn’t...

BBC

Covid left Manchester student who took own life 'literally isolated'

A student took his own life after being told to isolate shortly after arriving at university, an inquest has heard. Finn Kitson was forced to self-isolate when a flatmate tested positive for Covid-19 within days of him starting at the University of Manchester in 2020. His mother told Manchester Coroner's...
MENTAL HEALTH
DoYouRemember?

Wendy’s Denies Secret Message Hidden In Logo

Fast-food restaurant Wendy’s has adamantly denied that there’s a secret message hidden in their logo, which fans of the restaurant has been speculating for a while now. Sleuths have been speculating that the secret message “mom” is hidden in the Wendy’s logo—can you spot it? Hint: You may want to look towards Wendy’s actual face in the logo, specifically her collar.
RESTAURANTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the 5 laziest signs

Knowing about your zodiac sign is becoming more and more popular in 2022. Even if you don’t necessarily believe in the real effects of zodiac signs, it is always fun to see if you fit into your supposed characteristics and mannerisms. If you are lazy, you could maybe blame it on your zodiac sign!
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
TV SERIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
BBC

Supermarket vouchers for 19,000 Devon children over half-term

Almost 19,000 children in Devon have been sent supermarket vouchers for half-term in a bid to combat holiday hunger, a council has said. The vouchers from Devon County Council are funded by the government. The council said it had invested £4.7m of government funding on providing almost 140,000 supermarket vouchers...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
TheStreet

Disney Makes a Change to Its Unpopular New Service

Walt Disney (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report often talks about the so-called Disney magic at its theme parks. It's a concept that stems from how its "cast members" (employees) interact with guests. Think of everything from a worker replacing a dropped ice cream cone or a favorite stuffed animal left on a ride to employees welcoming people with a warm smile (back when they weren't wearing masks.
TRAVEL
buckinghamshirelive.com

Opening date for Wimpy's Aylesbury restaurant delayed

Wimpy is making a return to Aylesbury but not quite yet. The sit-down burger chain had hoped to open its newest branch in February but bosses have confirmed it will now be flinging opens its doors in March. Construction is underway at the restaurant at the Hale Leys shopping centre.
RESTAURANTS
Indy100

YouTube explorer finds ‘creepy Knight’s Templar’ ritual cave while searching underneath a tree

A YouTube explorer has made an incredible discovery after stumbling across a hold underneath a tree, which lead to a stunningly preserved ‘Knights Templar’ cave.In a video shared on 3rd October, Brendan Explores went for a ramble in Shifnal, Shropshire after he and a friend read about a 700-year-old cave on the internet, also known as the Caynton Caves. Secret Knights Templar Caves Found Hidden In Woods! WARNING CREEPY! ...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
The Independent

Voices: The Queen is setting an example to us all – a very bad one

The Queen has tested positive for Covid and she’s working. Light duties, but still, gawd bless ’er.The Blitz didn’t stop her. Geopolitical storms didn’t stop her. Come to think of it, wild horses couldn’t stop her. So of course she’s raising the disapproving eyebrow and telling the microscopic invader she’s not amused by its antics and she’s carrying on. Isn’t she amazing? An example to us all.Her Majesty is indeed an example to us all. A bad one. A truly terrible example.Set aside the fact that work is a good deal easier to cope with when you can declare...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Primetimer

From Somebody, Somewhere to Fleabag, it's "liberating" to see so many lazy, drunk, broke women on TV representing "The New Female Antihero"

Bridget Everett's Somebody, Somewhere character Sam is the latest example of female antiheroes on the small screen. "It’s a relief to see the women of small-screen comedy and dramedy turning their backs on ambition, personal growth and self-actualization," write University of Colorado, Denver professors Sarah Hagelin and Gillian Silverman in their book The New Female Antihero: The Disruptive Women of Twenty-First-Century US Television. "From Enlightened to Broad City, from Girls to I May Destroy You, female protagonists flout expectations that they be hard-working and socially responsible, gravitating instead toward indolence and self-sabotage. They quit their jobs when they get bored; they reject stable relationships, remunerative work and even personal dignity. It may sound dangerous to celebrate all this narcissism, fecklessness and sloth, but it’s also liberating: Who among us has not wanted to ditch a boring job and set their wellness plans on fire? We were already exhausted before lockdowns and day care closures; now, nearly two years into this pandemic, 'it’s as if our whole society is burned out,' wrote Noreen Malone in The New York Times Magazine. Somebody Somewhere is a far cry from the single-girl sitcoms of the past, which have generally followed the arc of the bildungsroman, in which the protagonist develops self-reliance and self-respect, ready to meet the challenges of becoming an adult. These new story lines are, instead, versions of what the feminist scholar Susan Fraiman calls narratives of 'unbecoming,' featuring protagonists who undermine their own growth and education, and are more likely to be mired in failure than striving toward wedding rings and corner offices." As Hagelin and Silverman point out, it's been accepted for men to be obnoxious slackers on TV, from Jerry Seinfeld to Larry David to Louis CK. But, they add, "audiences expect cheery competence from women while tolerating laziness, violence and rule-breaking in men, the female antihero represents a far more profound threat to the status quo."
TV SERIES
Vice

The Uni Students Living in Cheap Hotels to 'Cheat' Landlords

Doing shots till you throw up behind an All Bar One. Late-night conversations about nothing in particular with new friends from Freshers. Struggling to stay awake in lecture halls that smell like armpit. We all know what university is supposed to be like – but does staying in a cheap hotel to cut costs make a difference?
HOUSING

