1001 S State Street #1008

For $799,900, the historic 1890's Lee Mansion, aka "The Rockery," could be yours. The Romanesque mansion at 405 W. High St., Dowagiac was built for Fred Lee, president of the Round Oak Stove Company. The 2.8-acre property includes a mansion, which has been divided into six apartment units, and a carriage house, which has been divided into five apartments, although the listing notes if it was converted back into a single-family home it could be a 10-bedroom, seven-bath home. It even comes with a third-floor ballroom, with eight fireplaces and two turrets.

DOWAGIAC, MI ・ 11 DAYS AGO