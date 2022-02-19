Roller Coaster Ride at Sea

The daughter of Dubai’s ruler who claimed she was being held hostage by her father has assured the United Nations’ (UN) human rights chief she is well and “living as she wishes”.The UN high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, met with Princess Latifa on an unspecified date in Paris at the request of the latter, as documented in a photograph shared on the organisation’s official Twitter page yesterday.It comes after BBC Panorama released footage secretly filmed by the princess in 2021, in which she described herself as being “held hostage” in a villa that “has been converted into a...

WORLD ・ 3 DAYS AGO