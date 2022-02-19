Roller Coaster Ride at Sea

Apologies for the delay in getting another post up with updates about Maggie's trip, but it has been a bumpy ride the last couple of weeks. We've added photos to the last post about Croatia, and pictures in this post are from Malta, so be sure to check those...
The daughter of Dubai’s ruler who claimed she was being held hostage by her father has assured the United Nations’ (UN) human rights chief she is well and “living as she wishes”.The UN high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, met with Princess Latifa on an unspecified date in Paris at the request of the latter, as documented in a photograph shared on the organisation’s official Twitter page yesterday.It comes after BBC Panorama released footage secretly filmed by the princess in 2021, in which she described herself as being “held hostage” in a villa that “has been converted into a...
Belgian financier Alfred Loewenstein was the third-richest person on Earth when he supposedly fell out of his private plane on July 4, 1928, in a bizarre “accident” that left aviation experts baffled. The disappearance of Alfred Loewenstein is one of the more baffling mysteries in modern American history....
Italian police are investigating the death of the country’s ambassador to Australia following her fatal fall from a building on Saturday.Francesca Tardioli, 57, was visiting her home city of Foligno, central Italy, when she plunged to her death from the third floor of a residential building.The incident is being referred to by local police as an accident, and the investigation is ongoing. Local media suggest her fall may have been due to a physical ailment, such as a stroke.The medieval city of Foligno’s has a population of just over 57,000, and many residents had either heard of or personally met...
Despite a strong focus on air and naval power, the commander of the United States Army in the Pacific says land forces will play a crucial role in any future regional conflict. And to deter the growing power of China’s armed forces from conflict, the U.S. relies heavily on friends...
Terrified children asked their parents if 'they were going to die' and adults 'vomited in the aisles' following extreme turbulence on a TUI flight that was forced to abort a landing at Manchester Airport during Storm Eunice. The flight from Morocco was due to arrive at Manchester Airport just before...
Passengers aboard a Norwegian Air flight from Helsinki to London endured a nightmare experience on Friday, including two go-around attempts at landing, a diversion to Copenhagen and more than 10 hours stuck on the plane.Journalist Natalia Golysheva Deis tweeted a thread about the horrific experience, describing how passengers were trapped on a plane for hours longer than planned, without much food, drink or assistance from airline staff.With Storm Eunice playing havoc with landings at Gatwick Airport on Friday, Ms Deis’ Norwegian flight made two landing attempts in extreme turbulence, before circling around the South Downs and ultimately being diverted to...
Click here to read the full article. In the exclusive world of luxury wellness retreats, no place has captured Hollywood’s collective consciousness quite like the Ranch Malibu.
Rebel, Selma, Mandy and Connie, among many others, have paid their dues here over the last 11 years. Located on 200 cell phone-free acres in Malibu, the place is best known for its signature “no options” boot-camp regimen and singular approach to healthy cuisine that includes nothing more than a 1,400 calorie-per-day diet—sans caffeine, dairy, soy and gluten, of course. That cuisine has spawned popular cookbooks and pantry items, but it’s perhaps the now...
BERLIN, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Germany on Tuesday halted the Nord Stream 2 Baltic Sea gas pipeline project, designed to double the flow of Russian gas direct to Germany, after Russia formally recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine. Europe's most divisive energy project, worth $11 billion, was finished in...
The extended evening hours schedule for Magic Kingdom and EPCOT is now available through May 4. These extra two hours of park time are available to select deluxe resort and hotel guests. While extended evening hours are usually on Mondays for EPCOT and Wednesdays for Magic Kingdom, there are some exceptions.
It was an upset, to be sure, and one that is not sitting well with Russia. Finland has won its first ever gold medal in men's Olympic hockey after defeating ROC 2-1. The political history between Finland and Russia/the former USSR is not a good one. In fact, Finland's mandatory military service was instituted partially because of constant threats from the former USSR. Bitterness and tension remains between the two countries, and that was on full display as the Finns were receiving their medals.
Since 2019, I've lived as a digital nomad — working as a freelance writer and video producer from wherever I can find internet. I've visited more than 65 countries and countless cities, but nothing has felt quite like Zagreb, Croatia. So when Croatia announced it was offering one-year residence permit to digital nomads in 2021, I decided to go for it.
Comments / 0