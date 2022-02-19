Tyber and Peter ( The Dualers )

Making a comeback! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton returned to Instagram with a new selfie amid her impressive 115-pound weight loss in rehab. Tammy, 35, posted the selfie without a caption on Sunday, February 20, in which she was seen wearing her trach while at the Ohio-based rehabilitation facility. A trach, short for tracheotomy, is an opening surgically created through the neck into the trachea (or windpipe) to allow access to the breathing tube, per Hopkins Medicine. A tube is typically placed through this opening to provide an airway and to remove secretions from the lungs. The photo marks the first time Tammy has posted on her account since February 5.

WEIGHT LOSS ・ 1 DAY AGO