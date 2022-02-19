ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Tyber and Peter ( The Dualers )

By Simon Birt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGreat night of music and dancing ,Tyber...

Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’: Josh Harris Shows Off Absolutely Monster Tuna From Fishing Trip

Captain Josh Harris is usually spending long nights hauling in loads of massive king crab. Grueling days roughing it on the Bering Sea, you’d think in his off time this “Deadliest Catch” star would stay far away from the water. But that isn’t the case for most fishermen – they just love it too much. Such is the situation with Harris, who’s showing off a monster catch in his latest social media.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Dualers
soapoperanetwork.com

Victoria Rowell Returns to CBS After 15-Year Absence, Books a Recurring Role on Drama ‘Good Sam’

Soap alum Victoria Rowell (“The Young and the Restless”) has signed on for a recurring role on the CBS drama series “Good Sam,” which stars Sophia Bush (“One Tree Hill”) as Dr. Sam Griffith, a gifted heart surgeon who excels in her new leadership role as chief of surgery after her renowned boss/father, Dr. Rob “Griff” Griffith (played by Jason Isaacs), falls into a coma.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
HollywoodLife

Jeff Bridges, 72, Spotted On Dog Walk 5 Months After Announcing His Cancer Is In Remission

The legendary actor appeared to be in good health as he enjoyed a sunny stroll with his longtime wife and their pet pooch in Santa Barbara. Celebrating life! Jeff Bridges looked to be in good health as he was spotted out for a hike after revealing his cancer was in remission just five months ago. The Oscar winner, 72, enjoyed a sunny stroll in Santa Barbara on Saturday (Feb. 19) with his longtime wife Susan Geston and their adorable pet pooch. Jeff looked cool and comfortable in a grey cable-knit cardigan and matching pants while he sported a pair of sliders and his signature burly beard.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
SheKnows

Young & Restless’ Beth Maitland Introduces the ‘Little Dreamer’ in Her Life

Hours filled with cat naps. The Young and the Restless fave Beth Maitland (Traci) may be busy as of late but it’s just another day for her beautiful Bengal cat. This past Wednesday, the CBS soap actress headed out to Los Angeles for work but she couldn’t leave before “kissing this little dreamer farewell.”
PETS
People

Chloé Lukasiak Says She Feels 'Free' After Confirming Her Relationship with Brooklinn Khoury

Chloé Lukasiak is opening up about her relationship with Brooklinn Khoury. After months of speculation, the actress and dancer, 20, seemingly confirmed last October that she was dating the social media influencer by simply captioning a photo on Instagram with a single black heart. She later made it official by posting a tribute for their one-year anniversary in December.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Life and Style Weekly

‘1000-Lb Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Shares New Selfie Amid 115-Lb Weight Loss in Rehab

Making a comeback! 1000-Lb. Sisters star Tammy Slaton returned to Instagram with a new selfie amid her impressive 115-pound weight loss in rehab. Tammy, 35, posted the selfie without a caption on Sunday, February 20, in which she was seen wearing her trach while at the Ohio-based rehabilitation facility. A trach, short for tracheotomy, is an opening surgically created through the neck into the trachea (or windpipe) to allow access to the breathing tube, per Hopkins Medicine. A tube is typically placed through this opening to provide an airway and to remove secretions from the lungs. The photo marks the first time Tammy has posted on her account since February 5.
WEIGHT LOSS
stillrealtous.com

Released WWE Star Reveals New Ring Name

WWE has been releasing talents in waves over the last few years and in 2021 former Intercontinental Champion John Morrison was one of the more surprising names to be released. John Morrison returned to WWE in 2019, and he was even involved in a high profile WrestleMania match with Bad Bunny last year, but the company let him go back in November.
WWE
Essence

Meet Airr! Candace Parker And Wife Anna Announce Birth Of Their Son

After helping the Chicago Sky bring home their first WNBA Championship last fall, the celebrations in Candace Parker‘s life continue!. The star baller and her wife, Anna Petrakova took to Instagram over the weekend to announce that they’d welcomed their first child together. The little one is a boy named Airr, born a few days before Valentine’s Day.
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

Kanye West Laughs At TMZ For Kim Kardashian Look-Alike Statements: "Kim Got The Style She Currently Using From Me This Summer"

Over the week, Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) hasn't been shy in regards to airing out his grievances and speaking out on his views. Some of these issues have included his daughter Chicago wearing makeup and using filters, Corey Gamble being "godless," and streaming services taking money from music artists. When TMZ decided to run a late-night piece on his recent outings, it's no surprise he took the opportunity to shut that down as well.
BEAUTY & FASHION

