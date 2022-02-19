ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

2889 FALLING WATERS Drive #2889

bhhschicago.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeautiful and newly renovated highly sought after first floor end unit with your own private entrance! Freshly painted in neutral colors, new light fixtures and newly installed higher end wood look vinyl flooring all throughout....

www.bhhschicago.com

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kitchen Appliances#Swimming Pool#Housing List#Clubhouse#I 94 Tri State
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
thespruce.com

18 White Kitchen Backsplash Ideas That Pop

White kitchens are well-loved for a reason: they’re bright and airy, making even the smallest galley-style kitchen feel more open. The monochromatic approach is a great way to foster a sense of cohesion—but adding a stand-out backsplash might offer a bit more visual interest. Whether you’re hoping to...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Tracey Folly

My grandmother only washed laundry on the gentle cycle

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I witnessed firsthand; used with permission. She didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet. When I was a little girl, I thought my grandmother was ancient. In reality, she was probably the same age I am now. I'm not ancient, but I do have some of the same quirks my grandmother had, except this one: my grandmother only washed her laundry on the gentle cycle because she didn't want to get the underside of the cover of her washing machine wet.
yankodesign.com

This tiny home composed of two shipping containers is designed for off-grid living

The Mansfield Container House is an L-shaped tiny home composed of two disused shipping containers that merge together to form a tiny, off-grid cabin. Shipping container homes have redefined modern architecture. Designers and architects across the globe have turned to disused shipping containers to convert into insulated, tiny homes. Cost-effective, eco-friendly, and modular by design, shipping containers provide the ideal template for designers and architects to have at it and let their creativity fly.
HOME & GARDEN
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Large red barn makes three-mile move in Grant Co.

LANCASTER, Wis. — After three days on the move, a large red barn made it safely to its new home in Grant County Thursday. Kyle Vesperman of Vesperman Farms said the farm on County Highway N where the barn originally sat was sold and the new owner had no use for it. Rather than letting it be torn down, Vesperman decided to take the barn and repurpose it.
LANCASTER, WI
MetroTimes

Built for a stove tycoon, Michigan’s historic Lee Mansion is now for sale

For $799,900, the historic 1890's Lee Mansion, aka "The Rockery," could be yours. The Romanesque mansion at 405 W. High St., Dowagiac was built for Fred Lee, president of the Round Oak Stove Company. The 2.8-acre property includes a mansion, which has been divided into six apartment units, and a carriage house, which has been divided into five apartments, although the listing notes if it was converted back into a single-family home it could be a 10-bedroom, seven-bath home. It even comes with a third-floor ballroom, with eight fireplaces and two turrets.
DOWAGIAC, MI
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

‘Do not drive in high water:’ Crews respond to 7 water rescues in Tuscarawas flooding

Related video shows water rescues in Brewster TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — Emergency crews responded to 7 water rescue calls in Tuscarawas County overnight Thursday into Friday. The Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post that each of the stranded motorists was rescued but some of the cars had to be abandoned in […]
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
WKRC

Man swims for 5 hours in freezing water after falling off boat

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. (CNN Newsource/WKRC) - A California man survived after falling off his boat and swimming for five hours in freezing water wearing just shorts and a t-shirt. The boat where it was found the following day. The commercial fisherman took his boat out on the Santa Barbara channel...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
yankodesign.com

A black-clad tiny home rises above the ground on a metal frame

Topol-27 is a prefabricated, modular home clad with a black exterior to provide a cozy retreat from the wild outdoors. Joining the tiny house movement, Moscow-based Bio Architects has finished work on Topol-27, a prefabricated, modular tiny home designed to “be picked up from the warehouse by the client, installed the same day, and be ready to live.” Comprised of five functional areas, Topol-27 is named after the square meterage it covers. With the aim of maximizing the available living space, Bio Architects fills Topol-27 out with a bedroom, kitchen, living room, bathroom, and dressing room.
HOME & GARDEN

Comments / 0

Community Policy