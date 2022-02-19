ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

20 years of Shinobi w/ Friction, A.M.C and more

By Danny Grayson
skiddle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCustomer reviews of 20 years of Shinobi w/ Friction, A.M.C and more. Not my cup of tea but for someone who is a fan of D&B it would be fab!....

www.skiddle.com

Comments / 0

Related
GeekyGadgets

Delete messages, photos and conversations from Facebook Messenger

If you are wondering how to delete messages from the Facebook Messenger app this quick guide will take you through the process. Showing you how to delete single messages, conversations and photographs from your inbox, although remember this won’t delete them from your friends inbox and you can’t delete all your conversations at once but you can delete individual conversations one at a time.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to get a free Netflix account

Netflix is easily one of the best streaming services out there, thanks to its massive library of content. Netflix was the first major video streaming service, and as a result, it’s had a ton of time to build out its library of movies, TV shows, and these days, even games. Because of that, it makes sense that you would want a subscription. But not everyone wants to pay the money for a Netflix account. Thankfully, there are ways to get a free Netflix account. Netflix in general has been getting increasingly expensive. A Netflix account these days starts at $9.99 for...
TV SHOWS
New York Post

Here are some brand new hidden iPhone tricks

Your Phone is always learning new tricks – and a recent update added loads. Always remember to update your handset to get the latest features as soon as they’re out. First, make sure you’re using the latest version of iOS. That means your iPhone needs to be...
CELL PHONES
shefinds

4 iPhone Apps That Apple Experts Say Zap So Much Battery

All apps are not created equal when it comes to the ones that can seriously put a drain on your iPhone battery. If you are aiming to get better control over your phone and how its battery holds up over the course of the day, it’s worthwhile to know which apps experts say can have a negative effect on your phone in terms of power.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Comics#Shinobi W Friction#D B#Sweat#Login Existing
SlashGear

Facebook Messenger will tell you if someone screenshots your disappearing message

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced a major new feature for Facebook Messenger, one that will significantly improve privacy on the platform: Notifications when someone screenshots your disappearing messages in a Secret Conversation secured with end-to-end encryption. 19 STUDIO/Shutterstock. “New update for end-to-end encrypted Messenger chats so you get a notification...
INTERNET
Hello Magazine

Tim McGraw saddens 1883 fans with latest social media post

Tim McGraw left fans of the hit show 1883 feeling a little saddened over the weekend following his latest social media post. The country star shared a teaser for the penultimate episode of the season, revealing that there was only one more episode left till the show would break. WATCH:...
CELEBRITIES
komando.com

5 best browsers not named Chrome to use with your Android phone

It’s hard to imagine a world without Google. But every time you use Google or Google Chrome, your information and habits are stored and used to serve targeted ads and more. Tap or click here for a big reason to stop using Google Chrome on your smartphone. So what...
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

How to turn off the iMessage typing bubble so no one knows you’re typing

Apple’s iMessage is incredibly popular and is arguably one of the more popular chat applications around today. However, because Apple doesn’t provide us with usage details in the way that Facebook and Snapchat do, the full scope of iMessage’s popularity remains unclear. What is clear, however, is that iMessage’s seeming ubiquity doesn’t necessarily mean it’s the best chat application available. In fact, there’s no denying that iMessage’s suite of features woefully lags behind features that have been available on apps like WhatsApp and Snapchat for years.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Android Police

8 new and notable Android apps from the last month including Simple Keyboard, Flex for reddit, and Resize Image (01/22/22 - 2/19/22)

Welcome to the roundup of the best Android apps that went live in the Play Store or were spotted by us in the previous month or so. Today I have a new software keyboard from Simple Mobile Tools, a fresh Reddit app aiming for high customizability, and a photo crop/resize tool from Yogesh Dama. So without further ado, here are all of the new and notable Android apps released on the Play Store in the last month.
CELL PHONES
Pitchfork

W

For 30 years, Boris have made room for orchestrated chaos and calm. From amp-blown classics like 2005’s Pink to the subdued dream pop of 2011’s New Album, the Japanese trio has leapt with peerless authority between brilliant light and brutal darkness. A companion to 2020’s trouncing NO, their latest album, W, rounds off what band members Atsuo, Takeshi, and Wata have called “a continuous circle of harshness and healing.” The result is a muted weave of exploratory minimalism: It’s the most their music has felt like sanctuary in years.
MUSIC
ohmymag.co.uk

Zodiac: These are the 5 laziest signs

Knowing about your zodiac sign is becoming more and more popular in 2022. Even if you don’t necessarily believe in the real effects of zodiac signs, it is always fun to see if you fit into your supposed characteristics and mannerisms. If you are lazy, you could maybe blame it on your zodiac sign!
LIFESTYLE
Popculture

Netflix Cancels Fan-Favorite Sci-Fi Series After 2 Seasons

Another Life is not getting another life. The Netflix science fiction series was canceled after two seasons, star Katee Sackhoff confirmed Monday. The show was created by Aaron Martin and centered on a group of astronauts and scientists trying to communicate with an alien life form. "I'd like to thank...
TV SERIES
Gadget Flow

Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight has 24/7 wide-angle HD video as well as 2-way talk

Keep an eye on the exterior of your home with the Kuna Craftsman Camera Porchlight. Giving you a view of your front porch at all times, it offers 24/7 wide-angle HD video through the Kuna app. Moreover, the app also offers pre-recorded messages you can play through the light to ward off potential intruders. Not only that, but you can also access 2-hour event look back as well as download 3 videos per month. With 2-way talk, the Kuna light lets you speak to anyone outside. Conveniently, it integrates with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This wireless gadget provides you with home surveillance and boasts advanced Kuna AI detection, a 1080p HD camera, an 115 dB siren, and a 155º field of view. Furthermore, it is UL Wet certified, and it has dimmable 2,400 lumen lights. Finally, its 270º 70′ detection range gives you a great view.
ELECTRONICS
Motorious

Hot Wheels Fanatic Has A 30,000 Toy Car Collection

Mike Zarnock has the world’s largest Hot Wheels collection, a record he’s held for nearly two decades. 30,000 cars are kept inside 2,500 square feet of storage space in his home owned by Mike Zarnock. He estimates that he spends about $10k a year on the Hot Wheel brand as a super fan, on accessories like socks, sunglasses, toothbrushes and underwear. He’s something of a celebrity in the community of toy car collecting.
LIFESTYLE
Hackernoon

How to Execute Background Tasks on Particular Weekdays with IC-Cron and Chrono

This tutorial attempts to give all the information in a beginner-friendly manner. It is intended for advanced blockchain-developers, who already understand all the basics about Rust canister development for the Internet Computer. This tutorial is dedicated to [Internet Computer (Dfinity) platform. After completing it: You will know some advanced Internet Computer canister (smart-contract) development techniques on Rust. You will use [ic-cron] library to execute background canisters tasks. You also use [chrono] and [now] to manage background task scheduling time.
CODING & PROGRAMMING
Motor1.com

Best Police Scanners (2022)

A high-quality police scanner can help you stay in the know during your drive. Regardless of what type of police scanner suits your needs, you won’t need wifi as the best police scanners will simply operate by being plugged into an AC adapter or by use of batteries. The...
TECHNOLOGY
Cosmopolitan

Billie Eilish looks unrecognisable in latest Instagram

Billie Eilish is known for being something of a style chameleon. From her signature slouchy co-ord outfits and neon green roots to that breathtaking Met Gala dress and, of course, her (many) glorious hair transformations, spanning platinum blonde to a blunt black bob - Billie isn't afraid to experiment with her look. And, we have to admit, she looked almost unrecognisable in her latest Instagram and I had to do a double take.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy