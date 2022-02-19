ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Near Yibang, Xiang Ming

travelblog.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI left the UK more than twenty years ago and since then have...

www.travelblog.org

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Suspected human traffickers arrested in China after woman found in chains

Three people in China have been arrested in a suspected human trafficking case after authorities found a woman chained by her neck in a village hut.A video of the woman appeared online two weeks ago, showing her locked in shed amid freezing temperatures on the outskirts of Xuzhou city in Jiangsu province. The woman was identified as a mother of eight children whose last name was said to be Yang. She was identified in the local media only as Xiaohuamei — which means Little Plum Blossom — and was thought to be married to a local man.The woman has been...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Travel Blog#Jiang#Blog Options
EverydayHealth.com

BA.2 Omicron Variant Spreading Rapidly, Even as Global Cases and Deaths Fall

As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
China
Marietta Daily Journal

US ‘acquiesced’ to China in Asia seas, Australia minister says

The U.S. and its allies need to push back harder against China after they “acquiesced and allowed” Beijing to expand its footprint in the South China Sea over the past decade, Australia’s Defense Minister Peter Dutton said. “If we continue on that trajectory, then I think we’ll...
POLITICS
Boston Globe

Hong Kong virus cases top 1,000 again as flight ban extended

Hong Kong reported another record number of coronavirus cases, as well as two more deaths, with the worsening outbreak straining health-care resources and ramping up pressure on the government’s steadfast push for COVID Zero. Authorities announced 1,325 infections on Friday, alongside more than 1,500 preliminary positive cases. That’s up...
WORLD
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

Feb 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam called on residents to "remain confident" and support her administration's measures to contain a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, as daily infections surged by more than 40 times since the start of February. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19:...
WORLD
The Independent

Refugee hotel rooms ‘not good value for money’ says Afghanistan evacuee

A British man who was evacuated from Kabul just days after his wedding has described feeling “literally stuck” in a London hotel as thousands of refugees and asylum seekers await news of permanent accommodation from the Home Office.Abdul and Fatima, whose names have been changed, were married at the beginning of August last year but fled to the UK soon after Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15.Abdul, a 26-year-old medical student who was born in Afghanistan told the PA news agency: “I think the Government is spending quite a lot in terms of providing rooms in the...
WORLD
The Independent

Princess Latifa: Dubai princess ‘held captive by her father’ is ‘perfectly well’ human rights chief says

The daughter of Dubai’s ruler who claimed she was being held hostage by her father has assured the United Nations’ (UN) human rights chief she is well and “living as she wishes”.The UN high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, met with Princess Latifa on an unspecified date in Paris at the request of the latter, as documented in a photograph shared on the organisation’s official Twitter page yesterday.It comes after BBC Panorama released footage secretly filmed by the princess in 2021, in which she described herself as being “held hostage” in a villa that “has been converted into a...
WORLD

Comments / 0

Community Policy