Near Yibang, Xiang Ming

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Exponential growth in COVID case numbers. Patients on gurneys waiting outside overloaded hospitals. Rumors of an impending citywide lockdown. Such COVID chaos may be reminiscent of northern...
Three people in China have been arrested in a suspected human trafficking case after authorities found a woman chained by her neck in a village hut.A video of the woman appeared online two weeks ago, showing her locked in shed amid freezing temperatures on the outskirts of Xuzhou city in Jiangsu province. The woman was identified as a mother of eight children whose last name was said to be Yang. She was identified in the local media only as Xiaohuamei — which means Little Plum Blossom — and was thought to be married to a local man.The woman has been...
PRINCE Harry and Meghan Markle have renewed their lease on Frogmore Cottage, it's understood - after the Duke insisted the UK is still "home". The couple haven't lived in the Windsor property since 2020 when they left the UK for America, and it's now being used by Princess Eugenie, husband Jack Brooksbank and their baby August.
As the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy (CIDRAP) reported on Wednesday, the World Health Organization (WHO) released a new report this week showing that the omicron subvariant BA.2 now accounts for more than 1 in 5 new coronavirus infections detected worldwide, and the variant is rising both in countries where cases are increasing and declining.
Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
Feb. 6 (UPI) -- Mainland China, where COVID-19 originated more than two years ago, has not reported a fatality in one year with the nation striving to become the exception to worldwide surges, including during the Winter Olympics. Many of the 2,900 athletes from 84 countries have had to contend...
Russia’s financial markets collapsed on Monday to their lowest level in more than a year as tensions ramped up in eastern Ukraine and the Kremlin rejected plans for a face-to-face meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and President Joe Biden. What Happened: The ruble and European shares tumbled, while...
The U.S. and its allies need to push back harder against China after they “acquiesced and allowed” Beijing to expand its footprint in the South China Sea over the past decade, Australia’s Defense Minister Peter Dutton said. “If we continue on that trajectory, then I think we’ll...
Hong Kong reported another record number of coronavirus cases, as well as two more deaths, with the worsening outbreak straining health-care resources and ramping up pressure on the government’s steadfast push for COVID Zero. Authorities announced 1,325 infections on Friday, alongside more than 1,500 preliminary positive cases. That’s up...
Tim Fan was so close to getting home. For the first time since before the pandemic, he was on a plane to China, looking forward to seeing his family and celebrating his recent graduation from a college in Washington state. But halfway into the 12-hour flight from Seattle to Shanghai...
Feb 17 (Reuters) - Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam called on residents to "remain confident" and support her administration's measures to contain a worsening COVID-19 outbreak, as daily infections surged by more than 40 times since the start of February. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19:...
Mandatory Covid vaccines have been axed for NHS and care staff, Health Secretary Sajid Javid confirmed this week. The rule was set to be enforced from April, meaning that if staff hadn't had their first dose by this Friday (February 11) they would not be double jabbed in time. Downing...
Hong Kong and mainland China are some of the only regions left with a strict zero-COVID stance. This means that strong measures are put in place to protect their borders and community, fend off the virus and get most of their population fully vaccinated. The thing is, though, there still...
A British man who was evacuated from Kabul just days after his wedding has described feeling “literally stuck” in a London hotel as thousands of refugees and asylum seekers await news of permanent accommodation from the Home Office.Abdul and Fatima, whose names have been changed, were married at the beginning of August last year but fled to the UK soon after Kabul fell to the Taliban on August 15.Abdul, a 26-year-old medical student who was born in Afghanistan told the PA news agency: “I think the Government is spending quite a lot in terms of providing rooms in the...
The daughter of Dubai’s ruler who claimed she was being held hostage by her father has assured the United Nations’ (UN) human rights chief she is well and “living as she wishes”.The UN high commissioner for human rights, Michelle Bachelet, met with Princess Latifa on an unspecified date in Paris at the request of the latter, as documented in a photograph shared on the organisation’s official Twitter page yesterday.It comes after BBC Panorama released footage secretly filmed by the princess in 2021, in which she described herself as being “held hostage” in a villa that “has been converted into a...
Comments / 0