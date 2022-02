BETHANY, Okla. – The University of Arkansas at Monticello men’s basketball team took the court again this afternoon, eventually falling to Southern Nazarene University in a Great American Conference match up to close out their Oklahoma trip. The Weevils would compete with the Crimson Storm to the very end of the match, eventually losing, 52-39. The first half seemed slow and uneventful for both teams. Though the Southern Nazarene was the first to score, another basket wouldn’t be scored for nearly three minutes. It took the Weevils almost five minutes of play to get a point of their own on the board. UAM would go only 6-18 on field goals and 1-6 on shots in three-point range, finishing out the half down 18-17 heading into the locker room.

MONTICELLO, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO