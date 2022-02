John Major says it is clear that Boris Johnson broke lockdown rules at No 10 parties and is calling for him to be forced from office if he is found to have lied.In a fierce attack, the former Conservative prime minister has condemned the “unbelievable” excuses used to deny that rules were flouted – warning they are shattering the public’s trust in politics.In a speech in London, Sir John argued that “deliberate lies to parliament have been fatal to political careers – and must always be so”.And he said: “At No10, the prime minister and officials broke lockdown laws....

POLITICS ・ 13 DAYS AGO