ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Desmond Bane had fun, but was 'frustrated' by first 3-point contest

By Drew Hill
The Daily Memphian
The Daily Memphian
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DxJoL_0eJmOqsc00

CLEVELAND — It was a short-lived 3-point contest for second-year Grizzlies guard Desmond Bane, who came in confident but fell in the opening round at “All-Star Saturday night.”

“(I’m) frustrated,” Bane said afterward. “It was fun, for sure, but frustrating. Did I step on the line? Did I step on the line for one of them? Is that why they waved one of them off? I stepped on the line. I was out there running past the balls. I was losing my mind. It was fun, though.”

So much for the practice.

Bane worked in a couple of warmup runs the past two days to get used to the rhythm of the competition. He prepared for every spot, and picked out which rack he would choose to be all “money balls,” worth two points each.

The only difference between those runs and the real thing: “I was by myself,” he said. “My practice rounds were way better. I was shooting in sweats and my (Jordans), too.”

But the real thing, with a packed house, is different. As if the pressure wasn’t already high — Bane went first.

“Yes, (it was hard to go first),” he said. “I went over there, and as soon as I went over there the music started playing. It took me a second to get ready.”

He got off to a slow start, missing his first three attempts, but salvaged with a string of makes with the next two racks of balls and a make from the Mountain Dew Zone, which was worth three points.

Bane went to the top of the key with eight points, reaching the critical part of the competition — the rack picked to be all money balls.

“We were practicing in Charlotte, and I was cash from the top of the key that day,” he said. “So that was it, I choose the top of the key.”

He converted two of the five to add four points, but forgot to shoot his second Mountain Dew Zone ball before moving to the next rack. The mistake forced him to run back to the long-range spot to attempt the try, disrupting his rhythm until his final three attempts, which he splashed consecutively.

“I practiced (the Mountain Dew Zone), but then I got into the moment and I was just trying to get to the next rack,” Bane said. “The balls started slipping and I was like, ‘Oh, I need to make up for lost time.’ ”

Bane went back to the bench and plopped down. He was eliminated from the contest four shooters later. Clippers guard Luke Kennard, Hawks guard Trae Young and Timberwolves big man Karl-Anthony Towns advanced to the finals with scores of 28, 22 and 22, respectively.

Towns eventually took home the title, beating out all of the guards.

So what will Bane do differently next time?

“Win,” he said.

But at least he won’t go home completely empty-handed. Bane, with Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton as his teammate, won the Clorox Clutch Shot Challenge on Friday night during the NBA’s Rising Stars Challenge.

“It makes me feel a little better,” Bane said.

The bigger consolation prize: the shooting guard’s plan for the rest of the All-Star break.

“I’m on a boat, on the water, snorkeling with my toes out and all of that,” Bane said.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyrese Haliburton
Person
Trae Young
Person
Desmond Bane
ClutchPoints

REPORT: Sixers signing former lottery pick as Joel Embiid backup after trading Andre Drummond

The Philadelphia 76ers have been left a little bit shorthanded in their frontcourt following their blockbuster deal centered around James Harden. As part of the trade, the Sixers sent big man Andre Drummond to the Brooklyn Nets along with Ben Simmons and Seth Curry. The front office has identified their lack of depth in the center position and they have decided to bring in reinforcement.
NBA
WTVQ

Towns’ win in 3-point contest highlights NBA All-Star weekend

CLEVELAND (UK Atletics) – Karl-Anthony Towns’ record-setting performance in the 3-Point Shooting Contest on Saturday night highlighted another successful NBA All-Star Weekend for Kentucky. Towns took home the hardware behind a 29-point performance in the finals besting Luke Kennard and Trae Young. He made 18 of his first...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Timberwolves#3 Point Contest#Pacers#Warmup#Jordans
Larry Brown Sports

Juwan Howard receives major discipline from Michigan

Juwan Howard has received significant discipline from Michigan over his major altercation on Sunday. Michigan is suspending Howard for the rest of the regular season, both Yahoo and ESPN reported on Monday. Michigan has five games remaining in the regular season and is 14-11. Four of the team’s five remaining...
COLLEGE SPORTS
ClutchPoints

Adam Silver drops truth bomb amid Knicks’ decision to bench Kemba Walker for rest of season

Kemba Walker and the New York Knicks made headlines again on Wednesday after it was revealed that both camps had come to a decision to bench the veteran point guard for the rest of the season. While Walker did have a noteworthy stretch earlier in the season, this decision comes as no surprise considering how the 31-year-old just doesn’t fit into the Knicks’ current plans.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
NBA Teams
Memphis Grizzlies
NewsBreak
Sports
Financial World

Juwan Howard suspended for rest of regular season

Michigan men's basketball coach Juwan Howard will receive a suspension after hitting Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft in the face. The suspension will last 5 games. Conference Commissioner Kevin Warren is pleased with the understanding from Michigan, and hopes that such cases will not happen "Big Ten Conference coaches and student-athletes are expected to display the highest level of sportsmanship conduct," Kevin Warren said as quoted by ESPN "I am grateful for the partnership with Michigan athletics director, Warde Manuel, and Wisconsin athletics director, Chris McIntosh.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Kyle Rittenhouse Announces He Is Suing LeBron James

A few months ago, Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James mocked Kyle Rittenhouse for crying when he took the stand during his murder trial. “What tears????? I didn’t see one,” James tweeted in November. “Man knock it off! That boy ate some lemon heads before walking into court.”
NBA
The Daily Memphian

The Daily Memphian

Memphis, TN
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
416K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Memphian is the must-read, primary daily online publication for intelligent, in-depth journalism in the Memphis community. The Daily Memphian reports on critical news, holds political, business and community leaders accountable, and engages with and entertains its readers – all while seeking truth, acting with integrity, and never fearing stories simply because of their negative or positive attributes. Led by a seasoned team of veteran journalists, The Daily Memphian is of Memphis, not just in Memphis, and seeks to tell the stories of this city.

 https://www.dailymemphian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy