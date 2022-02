Arguably the greatest highlight of LeBron James' incredible career came when he was able to deliver a championship to the city of Cleveland. James, who is an Ohio native, ended the many decades of hurt the city's sports franchises had dealt with by leading the Cavaliers to the title in 2016. And after the deed was done, James provided an equally amazing quote, famously proclaiming that the championship was for Cleveland.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO