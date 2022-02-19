Boozy B’s brings sweet, alcohol-infused treats to downtown WB

There’s a lot of indoor seating for the colder months, of course, and a lot of handwritten encouragement from satisfied customers on the giant chalkboard inside. Ryan Evans | Times Leader

WILKES-BARRE — A quick survey: Who loves ice cream?

Everyone? Sounds about right.

Now, for those 21 and older: Who likes to have a well-earned adult beverage?

Okay, last one: What if we told you that you can have both?

Please, take your time in picking your jaw up from the floor. But it’s the truth.

Boozy B’s in Midtown Village is serving all your favorite boozy bites. From alcohol infused ice-cream and toppings, to wine infused treats in partnership with a local winery, to ice-cream sandwiches and stuffed cupcakes, owners Autumn Eckert and Bianca Lupio keep churning (get it?) out hooch-infused delights.

Boozy B’s originally opened in 2019 in West Pittston before moving to their current location in Midtown Village — 41 S. Main St Suite A400, right next to the Bee Hive Gift Shop — in 2020. And while one might imagine that owning and operating a start-up during the pandemic would be quite the obstacle, Eckert and Lupio experienced otherwise.

Lupio said, “We were surprised actually, at how busy were still were in the pandemic. People wanted something fun to do, you know? To feel normal.”

And Eckert was quick to highlight the importance of the new location and their appreciation of their customers, saying, “So, even though we were limited with like seating and stuff, we still were allowed to do a lot of our things and we had outdoor seating which was nice for our customers and we did all the to-go’s and followed all the rules, but even with all of that, because of the courtyard, it still worked out pretty well for us.”

In fact, their new location afforded them a lot of foot traffic thanks to Diamond City Partnership events such as Sunsets on South Main Happy Hours in the courtyard, or the Christmas Village that was hosted in Midtown which the co-owners say was a ‘huge success’.

Speaking of huge successes, the two have certainly created a lot worth being excited for. As mentioned earlier, they work exclusively with the Honey Hole Winery in Drums to provide wine-infused treats and support fellow business owners. They also offer a rotating, seasonal menu with offerings such as ‘Henny Place, Henny Time,” which, as you may have guessed, is a Hennessy and caramel-whiskey infused ice-cream. There’s also the Stupid Cupid, in honor of recently passed Valentine’s Day, which is white chocolate ice cream infused with raspberry rum. And don’t forget to add your favorite toppings, like vodka-soaked gummy bears.

But wait! There’s more.

Boozy B’s also offers package deals for bachelor’s/bachelorette parties, weddings and birthdays, or whatever your celebration may be.

There’s also monthly comedy shows, highlighting up-and-coming acts and established local talent. The next one is slotted for this Friday, Feb. 25.

And, for you Harry Potter fans out there, Wizarding Weekend happens in October, which Eckert and Lupio say is their ‘biggest event’. The two say there will be more advertising for that to take place in April or May. They’ll also be searching for vendors, so if you have any interest, you can get in touch via Facebook or Instagram @Boozy B’s, call the store at 570-855-0575 or visit www.boozybs.com

For Eckert and Lupio, they realized, “we could do this,” and so, they did. And they’re continuing to turn out amazing new ideas and offerings all the time. You can check it out for yourself Fridays and Saturdays from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. and Sundays from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Although, that’ll be changing soon as Eckert pointed out, “We’re going back to five days a week in May,” just in time for the summer crowds.

Lupio says, “Always keep an eye on social media for updates,” insinuating the two always have a few tricks up their sleeves.