Penn Hills coach Chris Giles felt his team let off the gas in the second half of Monday’s WPIAL playoff game. It didn’t matter. There was no speed limit for Penn Hills in the first half of this Class 5A first-round game. The Indians shot 64% percent from the field in the first two quarters and scored 44 points. Mercy, they were good in the first half. And when Penn Hills scored the first two baskets of the second half, the mercy rule was invoked. That’s what happens when a team goes ahead by 30 points in the second half and the clock runs continuously, except on timeouts and shooting fouls.

PENN HILLS, PA ・ 13 HOURS AGO