On the practice field and in the locker room, Charley Taylor, a self-described Texas “country boy,” was known simply as CT. On game days over a 13-season Hall of Fame career, he was known as an offensive killer in cleats, an extraordinarily gifted and terribly modest wide receiver who finished his remarkable career in 1977 with more receptions than any player in NFL history, often leaving a trail of woozy defenders in his wake.

