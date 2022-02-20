Long Island-Brooklyn beats Mount St. Mary’s 66-61

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kyle Foster had 18 points as Howard narrowly defeated Morgan State 68-66 on Saturday in the NBA HBCU Classic, part of NBA All-.Star Weekend. Randall Brumant and Elijah Hawkins added 17 points each for the Bison. Tai Bibbs had 10 points for Howard (14-10, 7-3 Mid-Eastern...
PINE BLUFF, Ark. (AP) — Brison Gresham came off the bench to score 13 points to carry Texas Southern to a 70-68 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Davon Barnes had 11 points for Tigers (13-11, 11-4 Southwestern Athletic Conference), who have won five straight on the road. PJ Henry added 11 points and seven rebounds. Justin Hopkins scored 10.Shawn Williams had 29 points for the Golden Lions (6-22, 4-11).
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark had 16 points and nine rebounds in his third straight start and No. 12 UCLA avoided a second-half collapse to beat Arizona State 66-52. UCLA improved to 20-5 overall and 12-4 in the Pac-12 with its third consecutive victory. Arizona State fell to 10-16 overall and 6-10 in league play. The Sun Devils closed within one point to cap a 24-12 surge that opened the second half. But the Bruins answered with a 14-2 run to stay in front for good. DJ Horne, Jay Heath and Marreon Jackson scored nine points each for ASU.
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Emmanuel Miller had 18 points and all five starters scored in double figures as TCU defeated West Virginia 77-67. Mike Miles had 15 points, Chuck O’Bannon 11, and Damion Baugh and Xavier Clark 10 each for TCU. Baugh also had seven assists and seven rebounds. Miller had eight rebounds. Taz Sherman led West Virginia with 23 points. Kedrian Johnson added 12. A 14-6 run to open the second half gave TCU a nine-point lead and the Horned Frogs were not seriously threatened the rest of the way.
Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
John Marshall rolled past King William for a comfortable 62-34 victory in a Virginia girls basketball matchup on February 22.
A combination of points and defense led to a knockout performance as Lloyd C. Bird turned out the lights on Meadowbrook 57-31 for a Virginia girls basketball victory on February 22.
LAKE WORTH — Lake Worth boys basketball defeated Forest Hill for the third time this season on Tuesday, knocking off the Falcons 78-71 to advance to the Region 3-7A finals.
The Falcons (20-6), who won as an eight seed in the opening round, were stopped in their ventures to Lakeland despite their best outing yet against fifth-seeded Lake Worth (21-3).
Steward didn't tinker around with Walsingham. A 63-30 result offered a strong testament in the win column in a Virginia boys basketball matchup on February 22.
Steward showed little mercy and even less remorse in overpowering Norfolk Collegiate 49-20 in a Virginia girls basketball matchup.
