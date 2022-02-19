ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MSI 2022 will reportedly be held in South Korea

Cover picture for the articleA new report revealed that upcoming League of Legends’ tournament MSI 2022 will be held in South Korea, the country’s first major tournament since 2018. Outside of Worlds, MSI constitutes the most anticipated annual League of Legends tournament. The Mid-Season Invitational sees the winners of the...

