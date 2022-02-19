Born Again As A Comedian

Blac Chyna shared the cute clip of Dream just days after baby daddy Rob Kardashian decided to drop his 2017 assault lawsuit against his ex. Even with her packed schedule as a social media model and entrepreneur, Blac Chyna always finds time to gush about her sweet baby girl Dream Kardashian. The former reality star took to her Instagram on Saturday (Feb. 19) to share an adorable clip of the 5-year-old princess, whom Blac Chyna co-parents with her ex Rob Kardashian. In the video, Dream gets a close-up while she is having her hair done, choosing to smile at the shutterbug before putting on a sassy face! Watch all the cuteness below!

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO