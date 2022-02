HAMDEN — For the second consecutive Monday night, West Haven will play Sacred Heart Academy. Only this time, the stakes will be much higher. The fifth-seeded Blue Devils, who were blown out by the Sharks, 61-28, less than a week ago, will play for the right to go to the Southern Connecticut Conference championship game after beating fourth-seeded Hamden, 54-51, Saturday afternoon at Hamden High School.

WEST HAVEN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO