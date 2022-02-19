ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Biden to extend U.S. national emergency due to COVID-19 health risk

By Kanishka Singh
Cover picture for the article(Reuters) – President Joe Biden said on Friday the U.S. national emergency declared in March 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic will be extended beyond March 1 due to the ongoing risk to public health posed by the coronavirus. Biden said the deaths of more than 900,000 Americans...

