Meteorologist Lowell Melser says despite the warmer temperatures, Tuesday will be a pretty gloomy day with clouds and rain throughout the day. The high will be in the 60's over the next couple of days. The heaviest rain will come this afternoon and should trail off until Wednesday morning. A cold front is on the way for Thursday and could bring a wintry mix along with it.

MARYLAND STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO