Louisiana junior infielder CJ Willis came up huge in the bottom of the 10th inning, hitting a walk-off double to lift the Cajuns over Southeastern, 6-5. UL led 4-1 after five innings, but the Lions rattled off three runs (two in the sixth, one in the ninth) to go to extra innings. SLU would score a run on a walk in the top of the 10th. Willis winning double would be second of the season.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 37 MINUTES AGO