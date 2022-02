Meet Hunter Hayes- Hunter graduated from the University of Arkansas at Monticello with a degree in Agricultural Business. He is part of our Marketing Team and his goal is to protect our customers from a property, liability, or income loss. He has been with our agency for over 4 years and can help you with almost any need you have! He is currently in the Agent Aspirant program with State Farm and hopes to be a State Farm Agent in the near future.

MONTICELLO, AR ・ 13 DAYS AGO