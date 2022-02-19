Jennies fall to No. 9 Central Oklahoma

When/where: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence. TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM), KCSP (610 AM) About No. 5 Kansas (22-4, 11-2 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series, 202-94. The Jayhawks have won six games in a row, 14 of the last 15 meetings and 63 of the last 69 with the last Wildcat victory 74-67 on Feb. 5, 2019 in Manhattan. … KU is 51-18 versus K-State at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks have won 15 in a row versus the Wildcats at Allen. KSU’s last win in Allen was 59-55 on Jan. 14, 2006. … Bill Self is 37-6 versus K-State as KU coach. … Kansas has 22 wins for the 32nd time in the last 33 seasons dating to 1989-90. ... KU has 11 league wins for the 28th-consecutive season, a streak which started in 1995 and is the longest active streak in NCAA Division I. ... Kansas is 18-1 when leading at halftime. ... Kansas’ had 38 defensive rebounds in Saturday’s win at West Virginia. It marked a new season high. The previous high of 35 was set against Baylor on Feb. 5. ... Senior Mitch Lightfoot has played in 154 games. He holds the school record for most games played, previously held by Danny Manning (147, 1985-88).. ... Ochai Agbaji has scored in double figures in 71 career games and has scored 20 or more points in 14 games this season and 21 games in his career. ... David McCormack has scored in double figures 15 games this season. He has had 10 or more rebounds in seven games. ...

