Basketball

Jennies fall to No. 9 Central Oklahoma

By Star-Journal Staff
warrensburgstarjournal.com
 3 days ago

Jennies basketball came within six points of knocking off No. 9 Fort Hays State on Saturday, Feb. 19. Central Missouri fell 60-54 in a game where they...

KSNT News

Emporia State women get commanding win, men lose at Missouri Western

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KSNT) – The Emporia State men and women’s basketball teams split the doubleheader at Missouri Western State on Saturday. The men’s team suffered a narrow 80-75 loss, but the women’s team left with a commanding 84-67 win. Men’s recap: The Hornets came back from a 13-point first half deficit, but couldn’t overcome […]
EMPORIA, KS
Tulsa World

Several Owasso, Collinsville students named to University of Central Oklahoma honor rolls

The University of Central Oklahoma recently announced students named to honor rolls, a distinction given to those who achieve the highest academic standards. For the fall 2021 semester, 1,523 students — including seven from Owasso and one from Collinsville — were named to the president’s honor roll, an honor achieved by those who recorded a “straight-A” or 4.0 GPA.
COLLINSVILLE, OK
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

No. 6 Kansas socks it to West Virginia men

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Ochai Agbaji scored 23 points, David McCormack had 19 points and 11 rebounds, and No. 6 Kansas beat West Virginia, 71-58, on Saturday night. The Jayhawks (22-4, 11-2) maintained their two-game lead in the Big 12 over No. 7 Baylor and No. 11 Texas Tech with five games remaining before the conference tournament.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Manhattan Mercury

Wildcat men fall at Oklahoma State in overtime

Kansas State's late game luck and success ran dry Saturday afternoon in an 82-79 overtime loss at Oklahoma State. After orchestrating second half comebacks in back-to-back games heading into Saturday, the Wildcats weren't able to once again get over the final hump. K-State trailed for the majority of the second...
BASKETBALL
KOCO

Snow falling as winter weather moves across Oklahoma

Snow is falling in Oklahoma, creating hazardous road conditions for some across the state. Below is a running blog for the winter weather Thursday in Oklahoma. 10 a.m. Thursday Update: Snow continues to blanket cities and towns in northern Oklahoma. Watch the video player above for the latest update from KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder and the First Alert Weather Team.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
Tulsa World

Bill Haisten: Aaron Potter is BTW’s attitude king and Tulsa’s most tenacious, important player

If I were to identify any one Tulsa-area high school basketball player as the best I’ve seen this season, I’d probably point at Bartlesville point guard David Castillo. The 2021-22 season has been extraordinarily entertaining, with stars like Muskogee’s Javontae Campbell, Jenks’ Ben Averitt and Chase Martin, Union’s Trent Pierce, Bixby scorer Parker Friedrichsen, Owasso spin-move master Caden Fry and Broken Arrow’s Anthony Allen. They’re all good. Castillo is special.
TULSA, OK
KSNT News

K-State can’t pull out OT win at Oklahoma State

STILLWATER, Okla. (KSNT)- K-State men’s basketball took the Cowboys to overtime, but couldn’t pull off a win in Stillwater on Saturday. Oklahoma State beat K-State, 82-79. The first half was close nearly the entire way. The ‘Cats trailed most of the half, but were only behind by two points at the break. K-State then trailed […]
STILLWATER, OK
Oklahoma Daily

OU basketball: Sooners fall to No. 20 in latest AP Top 25 Poll

Oklahoma (20-6, 9-5 Big 12) fell five spots to No. 20 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 Poll released Monday. The Sooners lost two games last week, extending their losing streak to three. OU fell to Texas Tech 87-77 in Norman on Wednesday and 89-67 to then-No. 6 Iowa State in Ames on Saturday.
NORMAN, OK
247Sports

Kansas basketball vs. K-State: Preview and how to watch

No. 5 Kansas basketball 22-4 (11-2 Big 12) will look to make it four straight wins on Tuesday in a game against in-state rival Kansas State (14-12, 6-8). KU is coming off a road win over West Virginia on Saturday and K-State is coming off an overtime loss to Oklahoma State.
LAWRENCE, KS
Daily Ledger

Midwest Central falls to Lewistown

LEWISTOWN—The Lewistown Indians boys basketball team defeated Midwest Central 69-54. Both teams did well offensively in the first quarter with the home team outscoring Midwest Central 19-15. Heading into halftime, Lewistown scored 23 points to Midwest Central’s 8. Coming out of the break, Lewistown added 15 points to...
LEWISTOWN, IL
Wichita Eagle

Predictions, lineups, time, TV for Kansas State Wildcats basketball at Kansas Jayhawks

When/where: 8 p.m. Tuesday at Allen Fieldhouse, Lawrence. TV/radio: ESPN; WHB (810 AM), KCSP (610 AM) About No. 5 Kansas (22-4, 11-2 Big 12): KU leads the all-time series, 202-94. The Jayhawks have won six games in a row, 14 of the last 15 meetings and 63 of the last 69 with the last Wildcat victory 74-67 on Feb. 5, 2019 in Manhattan. … KU is 51-18 versus K-State at Allen Fieldhouse. The Jayhawks have won 15 in a row versus the Wildcats at Allen. KSU’s last win in Allen was 59-55 on Jan. 14, 2006. … Bill Self is 37-6 versus K-State as KU coach. … Kansas has 22 wins for the 32nd time in the last 33 seasons dating to 1989-90. ... KU has 11 league wins for the 28th-consecutive season, a streak which started in 1995 and is the longest active streak in NCAA Division I. ... Kansas is 18-1 when leading at halftime. ... Kansas’ had 38 defensive rebounds in Saturday’s win at West Virginia. It marked a new season high. The previous high of 35 was set against Baylor on Feb. 5. ... Senior Mitch Lightfoot has played in 154 games. He holds the school record for most games played, previously held by Danny Manning (147, 1985-88).. ... Ochai Agbaji has scored in double figures in 71 career games and has scored 20 or more points in 14 games this season and 21 games in his career. ... David McCormack has scored in double figures 15 games this season. He has had 10 or more rebounds in seven games. ...
COLLEGE SPORTS
KPLC TV

Cowgirls fall to Texas State and No. 1 Oklahoma at Houston Classic

HOUSTON - McNeese softball closed out play in the Houston Classic Saturday afternoon, dropping a 5-3 decision to Texas State followed by an 11-0 loss to No. 1-ranked Oklahoma. “If we are a team that is going to play at the end of the year, these are the teams we need to play,” said head coach James Landreneau earlier in the week. “We need to get our players mentally ready to execute and play clean softball. You can’t have an inning where you take a break, you can’t have an at bat where you give up a pitch, you have to capitalize on every opportunity.”
HOUSTON, TX
AllSooners

Oklahoma Blown Out at Iowa State Without Elijah Harkless

Shorthanded, even a hot start wasn’t enough to spark the Oklahoma Sooners to a win on the road. Playing their first game without Elijah Harkless, the Sooners fell 75-54 in Ames to the Iowa State Cyclones on Saturday afternoon. With the loss, Oklahoma stayed firmly on the NCAA Tournament...
AMES, IA
KSNT News

Jayhawks slide past West Virginia

MORGANTOWN, WV. (KSNT) – No. 6 KU men’s basketball added another commanding win to its March Madness resume Saturday night. The Jayhawks beat West Virginia, 71-58. KU led for more than 35 minutes and outscored West Virginia 40-12 in the paint. The Jayhawks (22-4, 11-2) used an early run to create separation and play with […]
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

Former Ivy League Record Holder Reacts To Lia Thomas

Former Harvard women’s swimmer Miki Dahlke expressed support for Penn’s Lia Thomas after she broke her record in the 200-yard freestyle at the Ivy League women’s swimming championships over the weekend. Thomas, who is a transgender woman, won the race in 1:43.12 seconds, edging out Dahlke’s previous...
SWIMMING & SURFING

