Public Safety

Woman sentenced to 20 years for pushing man off bus to his death

By Caroline Bleakley, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

A woman accused of pushing an elderly man off a bus to his death in 2019 was sentenced Friday morning to spend 20 years in prison.

KNOE TV8

Man found guilty of raping woman over 70 years old

Beauregard Parish, LA (KPLC) - A man was found guilty in Beauregard Parish Thursday of the rape of a victim over 70 years old. Ezra Coutee, 47, was arrested in May 2019 in connection with the April 20, 2019, rape. Coutee entered the woman’s home without permission and raped her,...
BEAUREGARD PARISH, LA
KAKE TV

Wichita police arrest 2nd suspect connected to Dillons parking lot shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KAKE) - Wichita police have arrested a second suspect in last week's shooting in the parking lot of a Dillons store on the northwest side. Sedgwick County jail records show 28-year-old Diego Briceno, of Wichita, was booked Wednesday afternoon for two counts of aggravated battery, criminal possession of a firearm by a felon, and distribution of hallucinogens. He was held without bond Thursday morning.
WICHITA, KS
MyArkLaMiss

West Monroe man found nearly unconscious in public restroom, charged with drug offenses

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 17, 2022, Ouachita Parish Sheriff deputies were dispatched to a location in reference to an overdose. Upon arrival, officers discovered 31-year-old Gary Alexander Wyles Jr. semi-conscious in the establishment’s men’s restroom. According to deputies, they observed a syringe tangled in the sleeve of Wyles’ shirt. Deputies then […]
WEST MONROE, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Laredo Morning Times

Off-duty USBP agent killed in car crash

A U.S. Border Patrol agent assigned to the Laredo Sector was killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend, authorities said. Laredo police identified her as 26-year-old Stephanie Denise Camacho. The U.S. Border Patrol said Camacho was off duty at the time of the incident. Officers were dispatched to an...
LAREDO, TX
KRQE News 13

Police: Suspects in officer shooting got help from family

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – KRQE News 13 is learning more about how two suspects accused of shooting a New Mexico State Police officer got away — and how police eventually caught up to them. Court documents are providing insight into the suspects accused of shooting at a NMSP officer on Friday, 24-year-old Caleb Elledge and […]
EDGEWOOD, NM
The Independent

Uber driver shoots pregnant woman and forces her to give birth prematurely

A pregnant woman gave birth to her “miracle” premature baby after allegedly being shot three times by her Uber driver.The 36-year-old woman was shot twice in the stomach and once in the upper right thigh after getting into a dispute with the rideshare driver in College Park, Georgia, on Saturday night, police say. She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where her first child was delivered at seven months.The unidentified woman and her child are in a stable condition in intensive care in hospital. Police are hunting for the Uber driver.Her father Kenneth Anderson told 11 Alive that he...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Ok Magazine

'The Walking Dead' Actor Moses J. Moseley's Alleged Suicide May Have Been The Result Of Foul Play Based On New Evidence Found By Law Enforcement

Law enforcement is now saying it is a possibility the death of The Walking Dead actor Moses J. Moseley may have been accidental or the result of foul play, according to new evidence discovered in their ongoing investigation. Article continues below advertisement. As OK! previously reported, Moseley's body was discovered...
STOCKBRIDGE, GA
ValleyCentral

Man sentenced for 1994 attempted murder, robbery in Mission

HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A man has been sentenced for engaging in a robbery that nearly led to the murder of a woman in Mission in 1994. On Wednesday, David Mendez Chavez, 48, was sentenced to 12 years in the institutional division of the Texas Department of Criminal Justice for an attempted capital murder […]
MISSION, TX
KLFY News 10

Man arrested for drugs on elementary school campus

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — A man was arrested in Lafayette today after he trespassed on an elementary school campus while in possession of illegal narcotics, according to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO). Jesse Mangrum, 37, is facing charges of criminal trespassing, possession of schedule II controlled dangerous substances (CDS), possession of CDS within 1,000 […]
LAFAYETTE, LA
WKRG News 5

Bastrop man behind bars, accused of killing juvenile

BASTROP, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On Thursday, February 17, 2022, Bastrop Police located the deceased body of a 17-year-old juvenile who was recently reported missing by a family member. The suspect, 18-year-old Ricquan Brandley, was apprehended by authorities for the homicide. Brandley has been charged with Second Degree Murder and is currently booked in the Morehouse […]
BASTROP, LA
