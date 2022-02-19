MAC Freedom playoffs set; MU’s Rhine hits milestone

Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience.

The Misericordia women’s basketball team closed out the regular season by earning its 100th victory under coach Jason Rhine, beating FDU-Florham 64-41 Saturday at the Anderson Center.

Nora Tracey finished with 11 points and seven rebounds on Senior Appreciation Day while classmate Melina Santacroce had eight boards.

Alyssa Bondi scored 10 points while Gianna Delfino had seven rebounds and seven assists to help the Cougars finish the schedule 15-10 overall and 10-5 in conference play.

Misericordia earned the No. 4 seed in next week’s MAC Freedom tournament, where they will host No. 5 Wilkes at 7 p.m. Wednesday. The Cougars won both regular-season meetings with the Colonels.

The winner will most likely face No. 1 DeSales, winners of 18 straight, in the semifinals.

Wilkes 50, Stevens 47

The Colonels went on the road and posted a big win over Stevens, jumping out to a double-digit lead in the first half before holding off the No. 2 team in the conference.

Brianna Horton’s jumper with 39 seconds left gave Wilkes a two-possession lead. Stevens pulled within three before the final possession, but a Baylee Guedes block on a potential tying shot sealed the win.

Erin Shober had 10 points while Horton and Jordyn Jennings scored nine apiece for the Colonels, who jumped up to the fifth seed for Wednesday’s MAC Freedom quarterfinals game at Misericordia.

King’s 57, Arcadia 52

Emily Kriston (20 points) and Samantha Rajza (16) combined for most of the Monarchs’ offense as they finished the regular season with a road win.

Kriston was in sight of a triple-double on the day, finishing with nine rebounds and seven assists.

The win gives King’s the No. 3 seed in the MAC Freedom tournament. The Monarchs will be right back playing against Arcadia at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Scandlon Gymnasium in the quarterfinals.

King’s will be looking for their third win over the Knights this season after winning both meetings in league play.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

Misericordia 89, FDU-Florham 75

The veterans shined for the Cougars on Senior Appreciation Day at the Anderson Center as Jake Bartholemew matched a career-high with 20 points and Ben Melville set a new personal best with 12 points while adding six rebounds.

Misericordia have five players finish in double figures, including Nick Prociak (12), Elijah Rosenthal (11) and Kevin Lazdowsky (10).

The Cougars finished the regular season as the No. 6 seed in the MAC Freedom tournament. They will hit the road for Wednesday’s quarterfinal against Arcadia.

Stevens 70, Wilkes 56

Drake Marshall scored 21 points, but it wasn’t enough to pull the Colonels close enough on the road in the regular season finale.

Wilkes will get one more crack at the Ducks to try and extend the season when they make the trip back to Hoboken for Wednesday’s MAC Freedom quarterfinals. Stevens is the No. 2 seed and Wilkes is seventh.

The Ducks won both games against the Colonels in conference play this season.

Arcadia 81, King’s 54

Chris Patton scored 13 points to top King’s while Patrick Galvin added nine points. The Monarchs wrapped up their regular season with a road loss, but they will have another chance to keep playing next week.

After the pandemic wiped out much of last season, the MAC Freedom has the full nine-team conference advancing to the league tournament. That means eighth-seeded King’s will host No. 9 FDU-Florham at 7 p.m. Monday in a play-in game.

King’s swept the Devils in the regular season, including an overtime win last month in New Jersey. The winner will travel to face top seed DeSales in Wednesday’s quarterfinals.

MEN’S HOCKEY

Chatham 5, King’s 2

Tyler Blanchard and Jack Cooper scored for the Monarchs, who closed out their season with a UCHC loss.

The Monarchs honored their seven graduating members of Brandon Daigle, Michael DiSchiavi, Jack O’Neil, Jerry Scatena, JP Natishan, Eric Menninger, and Connor Lavin prior to the contest.

WOMEN’S LACROSSE

Mount Saint Mary 12, Wilkes 11

Trailing 12-7 heading into the fourth quarter, the Colonels mounted a rally that just fell short in the season opener.

Camryn Devitt scored five goals for Wilkes, including back-to-back markers to pull the Colonels within one with 2:13 left. Savannah Bauman had four goals.

MEN’S VOLLEYBALL

Cougars fall to ranked foes

Facing a pair of top 25 opponents in a tri-match, Misericordia lost by matching 3-0 scores to No. 15 Randolph-Macon and No. 12 Juniata.

Randolph-Macon won 25-21, 26-24, 25-22. The Cougars were led by Billy Murphy (12 kills), Anthony DePalma (10 kills, five digs) and Dylan Sellitti (26 assists, four aces).

Juniata won three narrow sets 25-22, 25-23, 25-23. DePalma added 15 more kills and Murphy had 10 to go with 37 assists from Sellitti. Zane Martin had six kills and a block.

Wilkes wins a pair

The Colonels hosted a tri-match, rallying for a 3-2 win over Immaculata before sweeping Wilson 3-0.

Wilkes dropped the first two sets of the opener before posting a 23-25, 23-25, 25-23, 25-12, 15-10 victory. Noah Taylor had 15 kills and 16 digs while Paul Binner posted 20 kills, good for second place in a match in program history. Lucas Mages also took second in the record books with 19 digs.

Everett Fritz had six kills while Jared Lowerre and Cody Smith had five apiece in a 25-13, 25-9, 25-8 win over Wilson.

King’s splits matches

Setter George Beck recorded his 1,000th career assist during the tri-match as King’s defeated Emerson College 3-1 before falling to host Regis College 3-0.

Jared Piontkowski had 17 kills, 11 digs, seven blocks and four aces to lead the Monarchs past Emerson 25-16, 24-26, 25-15, 25-23.

Joe Herman had 10 kills and 13 digs against Emerson and then led King’s with five kills in a 25-16, 25-13, 25-18 loss to Regis.

MEN’S TENNIS

Ithaca 9, Wilkes 0

Ithaca swept all three doubles flights then recorded straight-set wins in the six singles flights on way to the sweep in a non-conference match.

WOMEN’S TENNIS

Ithaca 8, Wilkes 1

Wilkes’ lone win came in singles play as Alexa Cieri prevailed in the No. 6 match by scores of 6-4, 6-1.