VIDEO: Russia Ukraine Latest

Defense One

What China Is Actually Saying About Russia and Ukraine

As the Ukraine crisis has progressed and negotiations play out between the U.S. and Russia, many analysts and politicians have weighed in on what role the planet’s other superpower will play. Their concerns have touched on everything from how China might influence Putin’s choices to whether Beijing might even take advantage of a crisis in Europe to follow through on its own threats of aggression toward Taiwan. However, these discussions have often been based more on supposition than the reality of China’s words and actions.
POLITICS
The Independent

Russia invading Ukraine would mean ‘body bags returning to Moscow’, says senior US official

A Russian attack on Ukraine would mean “body bags returning to Moscow” and the blame for the ensuing carnage would be “laid squarely at the feet of Vladimir Putin”, a senior US official has warned. The Ukrainian military is far stronger than it was during the war between the Kiev government and Kremlin-backed separatists in 2014 and would be “capable of exacting a bloody toll” if there is a Russian invasion and occupation, said the counsellor to the US State Department, Derek Chollet. Mr Chollet is among the western officials who maintain that the pullout of some forces by...
POLITICS
Business Insider

If war comes between Ukraine and Russia, watch their missiles and artillery

Russia's military buildup around Ukraine has raised new fears that Moscow will attack or invade. A notable Ukrainian vulnerability is Russia's standoff-range missiles and artillery capabilities. For Ukraine to hold out, it must use its own long-range fires to degrade and disrupt those Russian forces.
POLITICS
WEKU

Why should Americans care about Ukraine? The answer is simple

The standoff between Ukraine and Russia is about more than just those two countries, it's about global security and an attempt to "rewrite rules on which the world is based", says Ukraine's minister of foreign affairs. And he adds that's precisely why Americans should care. Dmytro Kuleba estimates Russia has...
FOREIGN POLICY
Shropshire Star

Elite US troops land in Poland near border with Ukraine

President Joe Biden ordered the deployment of 1,700 soldiers amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine. A few dozen elite US troops have been seen landing in south-eastern Poland near the border with Ukraine following President Joe Biden’s orders to deploy 1,700 soldiers there amid fears of a Russian invasion of Ukraine.
MILITARY
Reuters

China says U.S. is exaggerating Russian threat to Ukraine

BEIJING, Feb 16 (Reuters) - China accused the United States of "playing up the threat of warfare and creating tension", as U.S. President Joe Biden warned that more than 150,000 Russian troops were still massed near Ukraine's borders following Moscow's announcement of a partial pullback. Western nations have suggested arms...
FOREIGN POLICY
Foreign Policy

If Russia Invades Ukraine, Sanction China

Faced with the threat of further Western sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine, Russian President Vladimir Putin has been seeking shelter in China. On Feb. 4, the opening day of the Beijing Winter Olympics, Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a new strategic partnership between their two countries. A joint statement described the Chinese-Russian relationship as a “friendship” with “no ‘forbidden’ areas of cooperation.” Putin expressed support for China’s opposition to Taiwanese independence, and Xi seconded Russia’s demand that NATO end its eastward expansion.
POLITICS
WEKU

Biden warns Putin of a decisive response if Russia invades Ukraine

President Biden on Saturday warned Russian President Vladimir Putin that if Russia invaded Ukraine, the U.S. and its allies would "respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs on Russia," the White House said. The two leaders spoke by phone for roughly an hour. "President Biden reiterated that a further...
POTUS

