Reigning US Open champion Emma Raducanu retired in the final set of a marathon first competitive outing since bowing out at the Australian Open with wha appeared to be a hip injury.The number one seed was forced to quit after three hours and 36 minutes in the first round of the Guadalajara Open, with Australia’s Daria Saville progressing 5-7 7-6 (4) 4-3 from the longest match of the WTA season.Raducanu claimed the opening set after a tough 80 minutes by bouncing back from an early break to herself break Saville in the final game.The Briton served for the match at...

SPORTS ・ 33 MINUTES AGO