Johnny Walker is in good spirits after suffering a brutal knockout in the UFC Fight Night 201 main event. Walker (18-7 MMA, 4-4 UFC) lost another key fight in his career Saturday when he was caught by a devastating punch in the first round of his light heavyweight bout with Jamahal Hill (10-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. He went down in a heap when the shot landed, then took another hard blow to cap off the fight.

UFC ・ 1 DAY AGO