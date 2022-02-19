ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Bob Saget’s Death Prompts Actress Dana Delany To Get Checked After Bad Fall

DoYouRemember?
DoYouRemember?
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1jDydJ_0eJlG6W600

After Bob Saget’s death due to accidental head trauma, actress Dana Delany has been proactive and has gotten her head checked out after she had a bad fall. She took to Twitter to show a black eye she received from falling down a staircase. She was a good sport about it, though, captioning the photo with, “You should see the other guy,” but followed up with the fact that she went and got checked.

After being friends with Saget for over 30 years and the circumstances of his death, she wanted to be sure that she was not experiencing any accidental head trauma herself.

Dana Delany gets checked after bad fall following Bob Saget’s death from accidental head trauma

“Thank you all for your concern. I fell down some iron stairs head first (totally sober!) & all I could think of was poor Bob Saget,” she tweeted. “So I grabbed the handrail with my face. I was afraid it was fractured but thankfully, no. The folks at St John’s emergency took great care of me.”

Delany’s fall happened about a week after Saget’s cause of death was released. An autopsy report had revealed that the Full House actor succumbed to accidental head trauma, likely receiving a bonk on the head, thinking nothing of it, and then going to sleep.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uZ5Zp_0eJlG6W600
Tweet from Dana Delany about bad fall she endured / Twitter

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” the family said in a statement. “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.”

Furthermore, the Orange County Medical Examiner’s office reported that, “His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall. A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is accident. Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tpRFS_0eJlG6W600
Bob Saget at the Skip1 Night, Loews Hollywood, Hollywood, CA 10-15-16 / Photographer: S_bukley/ImageCollect

Comments / 50

AP_000991.b945f9e601084ede98fb6e58b81b0815.2059
2d ago

That was no fall he got beat in the head

Reply(3)
24
guest79
2d ago

good for her, but he didn't fall

Reply(7)
17
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bob Saget
Person
Dana Delany
SheKnows

Bob Saget’s Family Revealed the Accident That Likely Caused His Death

It’s been roughly one month since Bob Saget passed away. The Full House alum and beloved comedian died on January 9 at the age of 65, and since his death, Saget’s family members and co-stars have remembered the late performer as a dear friend, husband, and father. Now, the Saget family — including wife Kelly Rizzo, and daughters Aubrey, Lara Melanie, and Jennifer Belle (all three of whom he shared with former wife Sherri Kramer) — finally has some more closure, revealing in an emotional statement the actor’s cause of death. “In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed...
CELEBRITIES
TODAY.com

Bob Saget’s full autopsy reveals new details about his death

The official autopsy for late comedian Bob Saget released on Thursday revealed he died from a backward fall in which he hit the back of his head and the base of his skull, causing a brain bleed and skull fractures. NBC’s Dr. John Torres explained that the autopsy showed Saget...
CELEBRITIES
goodhousekeeping.com

'Full House' Fans Are Emotional Over Candace Cameron Bure's Last Text From Bob Saget

Candace Cameron Bure is sharing her most cherished memories of Bob Saget with the world, and fans are letting her know that she’s not alone in her grief. On Thursday, the Full House actress opened up about her TV dad’s death. In early January, news broke that Bob had been found dead in a Ritz-Carlton hotel room in Orlando. While an official autopsy has yet to be released, outlets have reported that he may have died in his sleep after experiencing a stroke or heart attack.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Falling Down#Danadelany#Full House
TODAY.com

How the late Anna Nicole Smith is living on through her teenage daughter

Larry Birkhead is paying tribute to his former partner Anna Nicole Smith, who died 15 years ago today at age 39. “She was truly one of a kind. She struggled for love and acceptance,” Birkhead began a poignant Instagram post on Tuesday. “Just when she found a little piece of one or the other, life seemed to sabotage.”
CELEBRITIES
In Style

Renée Zellweger Looks Completely Unrecognizable in The Thing About Pam

Back in 2011, Pam Hupp, a mom that worked for an insurance office, was accused of stabbing someone. Then, in 2016, she was accused of killing someone else. And, well, that's not all. Her mom died of blunt-force trauma and authorities recently changed the cause of death from an accident to "undetermined." Of course, all of that means that the Hupp story birthed a hit true-crime podcast and now, a series starring Renée Zellweger, The Thing About Pam. NBC shared the first images from the show and Zellweger's transformation into the "murdering Midwestern mom" may just prompt fans to do a double-take.
CELEBRITIES
Business Times

Jessica Biel, Justin Timberlake To End Their Marriage Due To Massive Fight Before Christmas

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake reportedly are heading for a split as they fight just before Christmas Day that may lead to the end of their marriage. OK! magazine (Feb. 14 issue) claimed that the couple has been feuding over their living arrangements. Timberlake allegedly wants to stay in Los Angeles, but Biel has decided that it would be best for them to live in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
iheart.com

Is Bob Saget's Death Suspicious?

Bob Saget's family is filing a lawsuit following his sudden passing. ABC News reports the "Full House" star's family filed a lawsuit against the medical examiner's office and the Orange County sheriff in hopes to block authorities from releasing records involving the investigation into his death. He died in his...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
SheKnows

Anna Nicole Smith's Ex Shared a Rare Photo of the Late Actress 15 Years After Her Death

It’s hard to believe that it has been 15 years since Anna Nicole Smith passed away from an accidental drug overdose, but the model’s ex-boyfriend, Larry Birkhead, who is also the father of their daughter, Dannielynn, 15, is paying tribute to the late model. The photo that he shared shows how much love there was between them and how he still feels the loss almost two decades later. Larry posted a black-and-white image of them, cuddled up together, looking happy and in love. Smith has her legs wrapped around her boyfriend as the two embrace each other in a tender way....
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

Bob Saget’s family may want to block autopsy report over fears it contains ’embarrassing’ details, expert says

BOB Saget's family may want to block the release of information about the star's death amid fears "embarrassing" details could be published, an expert claimed. On Monday, a judge in Orlando, Florida granted a temporary injunction blocking the release of any records relating to the investigation into Saget's death after his family filed a lawsuit citing privacy concerns.
ORLANDO, FL
Outsider.com

Bob Saget Autopsy: Doctor Says His Death ‘Could Not Be Caused by a Slip and Fall’

After studying Bob Saget’s autopsy report, doctors are questioning the late comedian’s cause of death. Here’s why. Health experts are questioning Bob Saget’s cause of death after reviewing his autopsy. The 65-year old comedian suddenly passed away in his hotel room on January 9. Last week, his family reported that the star died of a brain bleed after hitting his head and falling asleep. While his passing was ruled an accident, doctors are now asking more questions.
CELEBRITIES
DoYouRemember?

DoYouRemember?

New York City, NY
121K+
Followers
6K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering "the good old days" for fans of the ‘50s, ‘60s, '70s, and ‘80s. Enjoy stories and updates about the people, culture, and pastimes of your generation! Keep your memories alive with DoYouRemember? - Nostalgia Lives Here!

 https://doyouremember.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy