Bob Saget’s Death Prompts Actress Dana Delany To Get Checked After Bad Fall

After Bob Saget’s death due to accidental head trauma, actress Dana Delany has been proactive and has gotten her head checked out after she had a bad fall. She took to Twitter to show a black eye she received from falling down a staircase. She was a good sport about it, though, captioning the photo with, “You should see the other guy,” but followed up with the fact that she went and got checked.

After being friends with Saget for over 30 years and the circumstances of his death, she wanted to be sure that she was not experiencing any accidental head trauma herself.

Dana Delany gets checked after bad fall following Bob Saget’s death from accidental head trauma

“Thank you all for your concern. I fell down some iron stairs head first (totally sober!) & all I could think of was poor Bob Saget,” she tweeted. “So I grabbed the handrail with my face. I was afraid it was fractured but thankfully, no. The folks at St John’s emergency took great care of me.”

Delany’s fall happened about a week after Saget’s cause of death was released. An autopsy report had revealed that the Full House actor succumbed to accidental head trauma, likely receiving a bonk on the head, thinking nothing of it, and then going to sleep.

Tweet from Dana Delany about bad fall she endured / Twitter

“In the weeks since Bob’s passing, we have been overwhelmed with the incredible outpouring of love from Bob’s fans, which has been a great comfort to us and for which we are eternally grateful,” the family said in a statement. “Now that we have the final conclusions from the authorities’ investigation, we felt it only proper that the fans hear those conclusions directly from us.”

Furthermore, the Orange County Medical Examiner’s office reported that, “His injuries were most likely incurred from an unwitnessed fall. A toxicology analysis did not reveal any illicit drugs or toxins. The manner of death is accident. Our condolences go out to Mr. Saget’s loved ones during this difficult time.”