Bentley Opens 2022 Season with 13-4 Victory over Georgian Court

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAKEWOOD, N.J. – The Bentley men's lacrosse got its 2022 season off to a winning start with a 13-4 win on the road against Georgian Court on Saturday afternoon in a non-conference game. Senior midfielder Ben Baldasaro (Exeter, N.H./Exeter) led the attack with...

Boston Herald

Newton North cleans up at the Div. 1 track championships

The Newton North boys didn’t have the luxury of putting the settings on cruise control at Saturday’s MIAA Division 1 Track Championships at the Reggie Lewis Center. The Tigers were holding a 61-38 lead over Acton-Boxboro after nine events, but Brian Crossman’s Colonials were the top seed in two of the three relay races and top seed John Lung had just taken apart a deep high jump competition with a leap of 6 feet, 6 inches.
FraminghamSOURCE

Inclusion Cup Returns To Loring Arena Tuesday

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls ice hockey team will host the Inclusion Cup on Tuesday, February 22 at Loring Arena. In the first semifinal match-up Medway/Ashland battles Leominster High School at 12:10 p.m. In the second semifinal, host Framingham battles Marshfield High at 2:20 p.m. Consolation and finals...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
MassLive.com

UMass men’s lacrosse downs UMass Lowell 19-9 in home opener (photos)

AMHERST – University of Massachusetts men’s lacrosse trailed 2-0 at the start but outscored UMass Lowell 19-7 the rest of the way to roll to a 19-9 victory in the team’s home opener on Saturday at Garber Field. The win moves UMass to 1-1 on the season, while the River Hawks fall to 0-2. Thirteen different Gorillas logged points in the victory, led by the Tobin brothers who put up five points apiece as Mike recorded a hat trick and two assists and Kevin chipped in two goals and three assists. James Caddigan had a four-point day with two goals and two assists, Gabriel Procyk contributed a hat trick and Chris Connolly added two goals and an assist. It marked the largest margin of victory for Massachusetts since the Gorillas defeated Utah 16-2 on March 17, 2019.
AMHERST, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

UPDATED: Framingham Flyers Defeat Raiders 54-40

FRAMINGHAM – The Framingham High girls basketball team defeated Wellesley High Saturday. “Well rounded scoring from the squad,” Tweeted the coach. Selina Monestime scored 14 points. Allie Regan knocked in 13 points. Katie Regan registered 10 points, with Caroline Galvani adding 9 points to the Flyers total. Framingham...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
The Standard-Times

SouthCoast high school scores and highlights from Monday, Feb. 21

Here's a look at the scores and highlights from Monday's high school action on the SouthCoast. The Lakers snapped an eight-game win streak for the Vineyarders by knocking down 20 of 25 free throws in the opening round of the Mitch Kuliga Classic. “We worked extremely hard against a talented bigger team,” said Apponequet head coach Jim Cabucio. Josh Keller connected on seven 3-pointers for a team-high 22 points. Nate Levesque had 19 points and 15 rebounds while Will Levrault had 10 points. Logan Miller contributed 10 points and 12 rebounds while battling three different post players. The Lakers (8-11, 5-8 SCC), who have won two straight, will face Wareham at 6 p.m. on Wednesday. in the championship game.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
Bangor Daily News

UNH power play goals sink UMaine men’s hockey

ORONO, Maine — The University of Maine entered this weekend’s series against the University of New Hampshire as the least penalized team among the nation’s 59 Division I programs. But the Black Bears were whistled for seven minor penalties and lost senior center Adam Dawe to a...
ORONO, ME
Itemlive.com

School Sports Roundup: Lynnfield hockey wins Martha’s Vineyard Tournament

Lynnfield's Drew Damiani had one goal and one assist in a win over Martha's Vineyard Sunday afternoon. (Item File Photo) The Lynnfield hockey team took a weekend-long trip out to Martha’s Vineyard and came home with some hardware, earning a clean sweep on the island to take the Fairleigh S. Dickinson Martha’s Vineyard Tournament championship. The Pioneers first beat Plymouth North 4-2 on Saturday in the opening round, then they took down host Martha’s Vineyard by the same score on Sunday to take home the trophy.
LYNNFIELD, MA

