CORONA – The Murrieta Mesa and Corona Centennial softball teams engaged in a slugfest Friday, Feb. 18, which lasted all the way until sunset and produced 25 runs with 27 hits and 3 home runs. Coming out on the winning end of that offensive showcase was the Huskies who took a 12-3 lead after four innings and then had to hang on for dear life as Mesa struck for eight runs in their final two at bats. The win avenges an earlier tournament loss from Wednesday in which Centennial fell 5-2 and gives them a Stu Penter Classic “B” bracket title.

CORONA, CA ・ 21 HOURS AGO