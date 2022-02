LAKE CHARLES - The McNeese Cowboys (2-1) clinched the opening series of the season with a 4-1 win over Stony Brook (1-2) thanks to a spectacular performance by starting pitcher Grant Rogers in his McNeese debut. Rogers, who did not allow a base runner until the fourth inning, pitched six innings of two-hit ball with eight punchouts. The 6′7 righty struck out five of six batters in his final two innings on the day. The Cowboys used a four-run third inning which featured back-to-back doubles by Peyton Johnson and Kade Morris to take a 4-0 lead. That would be all the Pokes needed as standout defensive plays by RF Antonio Gauthier and co. to go along with an excellent bullpen performance kept the Seawolves at bay.

LAKE CHARLES, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO