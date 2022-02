Some of Fulton’s best wrestled for glory at the Class 2 state championships this weekend. Some of the best in its history. Owen Uhls not only finished his senior season at Mizzou Arena as a three-time state champion after winning in the final bout in the 138-pound bracket, but also finished as the school’s all-time wins leader at 190. Senior Josh Dunmire wrapped up a 54-win season and more than 150-win career with a second-place medal in the 220-pound bracket — his first career one.

