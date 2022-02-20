Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards: ‘Coming 2 America’, ‘Cruella’, ‘Being The Ricardos’ Lead Film Winners; ‘SNL’ Tops TV
Coming 2 America and Saturday Night Live both took home three wins Saturday at the ninth annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards, making the former the front-runner in the craft category at the Oscars.
The Amazon Studios sequel starring Eddie Murphy won for Best Contemporary Make-Up, Best Special Make-Up Effects and Best Contemporary Hair Styling, besting the feature film field during tonight’s ceremony at the Beverly Hilton.
Other film winners included Amazon’s Being the Ricardos for Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling, and Disney’s Cruella for Best Period and/or Character Make-Up.
Coming 2 America and Cruella are both nominated in the combined Makeup and Hairstyling category at the 94th Oscars, which will take place March 27.
Since the modern MUAHS Awards began in 2014, one of its marquee winners has gone on the claim the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar every year. Last year, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom took the guild’s awards for both Period Character Make-Up and Hair Styling en route to its Academy Awards triumph three weeks later — with Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson making history as the first Black women to win an Oscar in the category.
This year’s MUAHS awards show, hosted by Young Sheldon ‘s Melissa Peterman, honors outstanding achievements of both makeup artists and hairstylists in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater.
The night was full of multiple winners, with NBC’s Saturday Night Live taking three wins: for Best Period and/or Character Make-Up, Best Special Make-up Effects and Best Contemporary Make-Up.
Also on the TV side, The Kelly Clarkson Show (Daytime Television), Nickelodeon’s Danger Force (Children and Teen Television Programming) and Cinderella (La Cenerentola) (Theatrical Productions – Live Stage) scored both the make-up and hair styling awards in their respective categories.
Among the honorary awards tonight at the in-person ceremony, Christina Smith received the Vanguard Award, presented by Milla Jovovich. Jon Favreau received (virtually) the IATSE Local 706’s Distinguished Artisan Award, and makeup artist Michèle Burke and hairstylist Joy Zapata were awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards by presenters Paula Wagner and Lauren Schuler Donner, respectively.
Doug Jones, who’s most closely associated with Guillermo del Toro, was presented with the inaugural The Chair Award, which presenter Sonequa Martin-Green said was the award one would give to the person you tell “you deserve a medal for that.”
Here’s the full winners list:
FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE
Best Special Make-Up Effects
Coming 2 America
Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Diana Choi
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Cruella
Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Guy Common
Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling
Being the Ricardos
Teressa Hill, Yvonne De Patis-Kupka Lindy Dunn, Kim Santantonio
Best Contemporary Make-Up
Coming 2 America
Merc Arceneaux, Vera Steimberg, Trent Simmons, Caroline Monge
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Coming 2 America
Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer, Louisa Anthony, Victor Paz
TELEVISION SERIES – LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES
Best Special Make-Up Effects
Star Trek: Discovery
Glenn Hetrick, Rocky Faulkner, Nicola Bendrey, Chris Burgoyne
Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Genius: Aretha
Louisa V. Anthony, Tracey Moss, Victor Paz
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Pose
Sherri Berman Laurence, Nicky Pattison Illum, Charles Zambrano, Jai Williams
Best Contemporary Make-up
American Horror Stories
Tyson Fountaine, Melissa Buell, Ron Pipes, Gage Munster
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Emily in Paris
Odile Fourquin, Mike Desir, Carole Nicolas, Frederic Souquet
TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION
Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani
Best Special Make-up Effects
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr., Lisa Forst
Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Dancing with the Stars
Jani Kleinbard, Gail Ryan, Cheryl Eckert, Regina Rodriquez
Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Legendary
Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Kathleen Leonard, Dean Banowetz
Best Contemporary Make-Up
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Paganii
COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS
Best Hair Styling
Pose
Joe Matke, Genyii Scott
Best Make-Up
American Horror Story: Double Feature
Kerry Herta, Christina Kortum, Alex Perrone
THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)
Best Hair Styling
Cinderella (La Cenerentola)
Raquel Bianchini, Danielle Richter, Marylou Hernandez
Best Make-up
Cinderella (La Cenerentola)
Raquel Bianchini, Brandi Strona, Danielle Richter
CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING
Best Hair Styling
Danger Force
Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz
Best Make-Up
Danger Force
Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine
DAYTIME TELEVISION
Best Hair Styling
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland
Best Make-Up
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Chanty LaGrana, Valente Fraizer, Gloria Elias-Foeillet
Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.
