Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards: ‘Coming 2 America’, ‘Cruella’, ‘Being The Ricardos’ Lead Film Winners; ‘SNL’ Tops TV

By Patrick Hipes
 4 days ago
Coming 2 America and Saturday Night Live both took home three wins Saturday at the ninth annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards, making the former the front-runner in the craft category at the Oscars.

The Amazon Studios sequel starring Eddie Murphy won for Best Contemporary Make-Up, Best Special Make-Up Effects and Best Contemporary Hair Styling, besting the feature film field during tonight’s ceremony at the Beverly Hilton.

Other film winners included Amazon’s Being the Ricardos for Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling, and Disney’s Cruella for Best Period and/or Character Make-Up.

Coming 2 America and Cruella are both nominated in the combined Makeup and Hairstyling category at the 94th Oscars, which will take place March 27.

Since the modern MUAHS Awards began in 2014, one of its marquee winners has gone on the claim the Best Makeup and Hairstyling Oscar every year. Last year, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom took the guild’s awards for both Period Character Make-Up and Hair Styling en route to its Academy Awards triumph three weeks later — with Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson making history as the first Black women to win an Oscar in the category.

This year’s MUAHS awards show, hosted by Young Sheldon ‘s Melissa Peterman, honors outstanding achievements of both makeup artists and hairstylists in motion pictures, television, commercials and live theater.

The night was full of multiple winners, with NBC’s Saturday Night Live taking three wins: for Best Period and/or Character Make-Up, Best Special Make-up Effects and Best Contemporary Make-Up.

Also on the TV side, The Kelly Clarkson Show (Daytime Television), Nickelodeon’s Danger Force (Children and Teen Television Programming) and Cinderella (La Cenerentola) (Theatrical Productions – Live Stage) scored both the make-up and hair styling awards in their respective categories.

Among the honorary awards tonight at the in-person ceremony, Christina Smith received the Vanguard Award, presented by Milla Jovovich. Jon Favreau received (virtually) the IATSE Local 706’s Distinguished Artisan Award, and makeup artist Michèle Burke and hairstylist Joy Zapata were awarded Lifetime Achievement Awards by presenters Paula Wagner and Lauren Schuler Donner, respectively.

Doug Jones, who’s most closely associated with Guillermo del Toro, was presented with the inaugural The Chair Award, which presenter Sonequa Martin-Green said was the award one would give to the person you tell “you deserve a medal for that.”

Here’s the full winners list:

FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE

Best Special Make-Up Effects

Coming 2 America

Mike Marino, Michael Fontaine, Yoichi Art Sakamoto, Diana Choi

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Cruella

Nadia Stacey, Naomi Donne, Guy Common

Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling

Being the Ricardos

Teressa Hill, Yvonne De Patis-Kupka Lindy Dunn, Kim Santantonio

Best Contemporary Make-Up

Coming 2 America

Merc Arceneaux, Vera Steimberg, Trent Simmons, Caroline Monge

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Coming 2 America

Stacey Morris, Carla Farmer, Louisa Anthony, Victor Paz

TELEVISION SERIES – LIMITED, MINISERIES OR NEW MEDIA SERIES

Best Special Make-Up Effects

Star Trek: Discovery

Glenn Hetrick, Rocky Faulkner, Nicola Bendrey, Chris Burgoyne

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Genius: Aretha

Louisa V. Anthony, Tracey Moss, Victor Paz

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Pose

Sherri Berman Laurence, Nicky Pattison Illum, Charles Zambrano, Jai Williams

Best Contemporary Make-up

American Horror Stories

Tyson Fountaine, Melissa Buell, Ron Pipes, Gage Munster

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Emily in Paris

Odile Fourquin, Mike Desir, Carole Nicolas, Frederic Souquet

TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION

Best Period and/or Character Make-Up

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani

Best Special Make-up Effects

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr., Lisa Forst

Best Contemporary Hair Styling

Dancing with the Stars

Jani Kleinbard, Gail Ryan, Cheryl Eckert, Regina Rodriquez

Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling

Legendary

Jerilynn Stephens, Kimi Messina, Kathleen Leonard, Dean Banowetz

Best Contemporary Make-Up

Saturday Night Live

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Paganii

COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS

Best Hair Styling

Pose

Joe Matke, Genyii Scott

Best Make-Up

American Horror Story: Double Feature

Kerry Herta, Christina Kortum, Alex Perrone

THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage)

Best Hair Styling

Cinderella (La Cenerentola)

Raquel Bianchini, Danielle Richter, Marylou Hernandez

Best Make-up

Cinderella (La Cenerentola)

Raquel Bianchini, Brandi Strona, Danielle Richter

CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING

Best Hair Styling

Danger Force

Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz

Best Make-Up

Danger Force

Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine

DAYTIME TELEVISION

Best Hair Styling

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland

Best Make-Up

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Chanty LaGrana, Valente Fraizer, Gloria Elias-Foeillet

Erik Pedersen contributed to this report.

