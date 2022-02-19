ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Gold Price Exclusive Update

By Authors
gold-eagle.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur proprietary cycle indicator is UP. To public readers of our updates, our cycle indicator is one of the most effective timing tool for traders and investors. It is not perfect, because periodically the market can be more volatile and can result in short term whipsaws. But overall, the cycle indicator...

www.gold-eagle.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

What Will Be Tomorrow's Gold And Silver Price?

Gold and silver may be looking to make some big moves at the end of this week, as the heavyweight of inflation data is released. US inflation is released on Thursday, and investors will immediately be trying to determine what the results and the subsequent commentary from Fed officials could mean for gold and silver. As it stands, the market is expecting US inflation (YoY to January) to be 7.3%, and for the US Federal Reserve to strongly signal a rate hike of 0.25% in its next meeting, to be implemented in March.
MARKETS
Seeking Alpha

DRDGold: Bullish Into The Breakout Higher In Gold Prices

DRDGOLD maintains a long-term strategy of being an unhedged gold producer, making it well-positioned to benefit from rising gold prices. DRDGOLD Limited (DRD), based in South Africa, specializes in the recovery of gold from mine waste through a process known as mine tailings retreatment. Simply put, the company extracts the precious metal from the by-products of traditional mining which is recognized as environmentally friendly with generally lower costs supporting consistent profitability. Indeed, one of the attractions of the stock is its generous distribution policy which has delivered uninterrupted dividends for the past 15 years. While the company has faced operational setbacks during the pandemic, the outlook remains positive with an expectation of normalizing operations going forward. We believe the recent selloff sets up a buying opportunity, with the company well-positioned to benefit from new momentum in gold prices.
METAL MINING
Seeking Alpha

War Puts S&P Within Range Of 4000 Target

E-mini, S&P 500 futures are down sharply. The rumblings of war in Europe grow louder. Vladimir Putin's decision to recognize the two breakaway provinces of Donetsk and Luhansk as independent territories adds to growing evidence of his determination to attack Ukraine. The order could be given at any time. Not surprisingly, E-mini, S&P 500 futures are down sharply in the overnight session as we write this on Monday night. A sustained decline below January's swing low of 4212.75 sets this market up for further declines.
MARKETS
MarketWatch

Gold futures settle below $1,900, but gain for the week

Gold futures fell on Friday to settle below the $1,900 mark, but still gained just over 3% for the week. While "war fears dominate the headlines, I believe the main driving force behind this rally remains rising inflation," said Peter Spina, president and chief executive officer at GoldSeek.com, adding that there may be a $20 "war premium" already built into gold prices. Gold may "swing and pullback" from the $1,900 mark, but "as we have seen for the last weeks, pullbacks get bought and the price reverses higher," said Spina. "The trend is up, and the gold price can quickly continue climbing here to its next technical price target of $1,920." April gold fell $2.20, or 0.1%, to settle at $1,899.80 an ounce after touching a high at $1,905 - the highest intraday level for a most-active contract since June of last year, FactSet data show. For the week, prices were up 3.1%, FactSet data show.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gold Price#New Gold#Us Dollar#Stock#Markets#Gld#Xgd To#Gdxj
Benzinga

Golden Cross Appears Before Fair Isaac Investors

If history is any guide, there may be good fortune ahead for shares of Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO). A so-called "golden cross" has formed on its chart and, not surprisingly, this could be bullish for the stock. What To Know: Many traders use moving average crossover systems to make their decisions.
STOCKS
Popculture

Kohl's Customers Should Brace for Possible Changes

As the retail industry shudders from the impact of the pandemic and the growth of online shopping, department store chain Kohl's may be breathing its last breath. The brand confirmed last month that it has received "letters expressing interest in acquiring the company," and some industry experts are speculating that a deal may be imminent. A buy-out could mean the end of another nationwide chain, but it could also be a boon to investors.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Economy
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Stocks Drop on Russia-Ukraine, Fed Uncertainty

Stocks were dragged lower for a second straight day after several U.S. officials issued warnings that Russia could attack Ukraine in the next several days. Also, presentations by several members of the Federal Open Market Committee left investors wanting for more detail about the central bank's impending tightening plans. Among...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Value Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Hold Forever

Royal Gold provides brighter gold exposure than production companies do. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Exact Sciences reports earnings, and it has fallen short of expectations in back-to-back quarters. Growth has slowed at Vipshop Holdings, and the Chinese online discounter also reports quarterly results. Booking Holdings hit an all-time high last week even though its business is far from its 2019 peak. You’re reading a...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Walmart Earnings Preview: Can It Set the Tone For Retail Earnings?

Walmart (WMT) - Get Walmart Inc. Report is due to report earnings before the open on Thursday. However, the stock hasn't been trading all that well lately. Although the stock market hasn’t done a great job of moving higher, Walmart hasn’t been able to buck the trend like others have — say, like Airbnb (ABNB) - Get Airbnb, Inc. Class A Report. (Here's how to trade it).
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Motley Fool

2 Red-Hot Growth Stocks to Buy in 2022 and Beyond

2022 has been unkind to investors in growth stocks. Rising inflation, which is expected to lead to higher interest rates, has caused investors to run for cover. Many funds, especially those exposed to growth stocks, have taken losses. These include the SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEMKT:SPYG) and Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEMKT:ARKK), which are down 10% and 20% year-to-date, respectively. While some investors are running for the hills, others see this as an opportunity to make timely buys for the long term. The two companies below fit this bill.
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy