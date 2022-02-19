ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Can Gold Save Latin America From Inflation?

In this week’s Live from the Vault, Andrew Maguire is joined by three experts in the LatAm...

pymnts

eCommerce in Latin America Showing Hypergrowth

Interest in digital services such as video streaming is on the rise among Latin American consumers as online shopping quickly gains in popularity in the region. A recent study from global payments solutions provider EBANX predicted eCommerce sales in Latin America not only would rise 37% year-over-year from 2020 to 2021, but also maintain a yearly growth rate of 30% until 2025, making the region’s eCommerce sector a hypergrowth market.
INTERNET
Benzinga

Liberty Latin America's Debt Overview

Over the past three months, shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) decreased by 8.32%. Before having a look at the importance of debt, let us look at how much debt Liberty Latin America has. Liberty Latin America's Debt. Based on Liberty Latin America's financial statement as of November 2, 2021,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
WEKU

A town in Mexico survives entirely on money sent back by U.S. migrants

COMACHUEN, Mexico — In Comachuen, a Purepecha Indigenous community of about 10,000 inhabitants nestled high in the pine-clad mountains of the western state of Michoacan, the whole town survives because of the money sent home by migrants working in the United States. That money, known as remittances, kept families...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Mexican president sees conspiracy behind avocado ban

Mexico’s president said Monday the U.S. suspension on avocado imports and recent environmental complaints are part of a conspiracy against his country by political or economic interests. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador put forward the conspiracy theory after the U.S. suspended imports of Mexican avocados on the eve of the Super Bowl following a threat against a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico. In fact, the U.S. measure was due to years of worries that drug cartel violence in the western Mexico state of Michoacan — where gangs extort money from avocado growers by threatening to kidnap and kill...
U.S. POLITICS
AFP

Colombia eyes 200 tonnes of galleon gold

Colombia took a step Thursday toward recovering a long-lost Spanish wreck and its fabled riches, but it may be a rough ride as Spain and native Bolivians have also staked claims on the booty. Long the daydream of treasure hunters worldwide, the wreck of the San Jose galleon was first located off Columbia's coast in 2015, but has been left untouched as the government determines rules for its recovery. Colombia was a colony of Spain when the San Jose was sunk, and gold from across South America, especially modern-day Peru and Bolivia, was stored in the fort of its coastal city, Cartagena, before being shipped back to Europe. The Colombian government considers the booty a "national treasure" and wants it to be displayed in a future museum to be built in Cartagena.
AMERICAS
MotorBiscuit

The Worst Car of All Time Is Still Sputtering Around America

Cars are some of the greatest inventions in history. While the invention has undergone several transformations throughout history in various ways, some brands have staggered behind with their models, thus earning a spot on the list for worst cars of all time. Still, none come close to one brand that has been declared awful by many drivers but still has a few loyal fans who can’t seem to let it go: the Yugo.
BUYING CARS
Business Insider

Mexico's powerful Jalisco cartel has a new target: lime crops

Mexican lime farmers have become the latest victims of cartel extortion. Threats and cartel-related violence have caused widespread crop disruption and skyrocketing prices. The effects largely mirror previous criminal attempts to extort Mexican agricultural industries.
AGRICULTURE
Daily Mail

Peru to the rescue! US avocado crisis could be solved in weeks as South American nation works to ramp up exports after Biden administration banned Mexican fruit over cartel death threat to US health inspector

Peru could provide some relief to the coming avocado shortage in the US after the Biden administration cut off Mexican imports following death threats from cartel gangs to a health inspector. As the US avocado supply is expected to fall drastically in the next two weeks after suspending the producer...
AGRICULTURE
TheDailyBeast

Mexico Has No Interest in Stopping Migration Into the U.S., Whether It’s Legal or Illegal

Wise up, America. We somehow have held onto the crazy idea that Mexico is our partner in border security. I blame Donald Trump. The former president hatched a plan to force tens of thousands of Central Americans seeking refugee status to “remain in Mexico” while their asylum claims are heard by U.S. immigration courts. Trump needed the cooperation of Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador. He got it.
IMMIGRATION
WebMD

U.S. Suspends Avocado Imports From Mexico

The United States has suspended avocado imports from Mexico because a U.S. plant safety inspector in Mexico was threatened, The Associated Press reported. The suspension started Saturday after the inspector was threatened in Michoacán, the only Mexican state authorized to export avocados to the United States. “U.S. health authorities...
AGRICULTURE
Telegraph

Mexican president sends 'protest' to Spain over companies

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s president on Thursday described his decision to “pause” relations with Spain as a protest over the behavior of Spanish energy companies in Mexico. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said the pause “is not breaking off relations” with Spain, describing it as...
INDUSTRY
Vice

Colombia Becomes Third Latin American Nation to Decriminalize Abortion

MEXICO CITY — In a victory for abortion rights activists, Colombia's highest court on Monday decriminalized access to the procedure, a decision that punctuates a transformative year across Latin America. The ruling means that three of Latin America’s most populous countries — Mexico, Argentina and Colombia — have decriminalized...
POLITICS
pymnts.com

Digitizing Payments In Latin America

Mexico Unicorn Clip on Mobile Wallets and the Digital-First Consumer. Mexican consumers are using their mobile devices to purchase everything from groceries to movie tickets, leading merchants to reassess their payment offerings. In the latest Digitizing Payments In Latin America Playbook, a PYMNTS and Kushki collaboration, Clip’s Mariano Carranza explains how merchants’ ability to offer payment tools such as mobile wallets is key to boosting customer engagement and helping them remain competitive.
CELL PHONES
Reuters

Cubans protest in Havana as Costa Rica tightens visa requirements

HAVANA (Reuters) - At least 200 Cubans protested near Costa Rica’s embassy in Havana on Monday against tighter visa requirements for Cubans passing through the Central American nation on the way to Nicaragua. Demand for Havana-San Jose flights has soared after Managua in November lifted visa requirements for Cuban...
POLITICS
Seeking Alpha

Supply Chains Disruptions In Latin America

The main disruption for Latin American traders comes from increased shipping costs and long delays to products arriving at their destinations. As new cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) virus continues to climb worldwide, causing staff shortages in all sectors, there is a threat of renewed mobility restrictions and further disruption to global supply chains. Although it is likely that new restrictions will be less stringent compared with during the peaks of the pandemic in 2020 and 2021 and that they will continue to be loosened overall, IHS Markit's view is that logistics constraints, particularly on sea cargo, will persist throughout 2022.
INDUSTRY

