Silver sees no easy fix to issues in Simmons-Harden trade

It’s no secret that former Celtics teammates Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen have had a rocky relationship in the past. And on Sunday it was on full display. During the NBA’s celebration of the top 75 players in the league’s history Sunday night, a video went viral that appeared to show that Garnett still had an icy disposition for Allen. Garnett was standing next to the third player of the Boston big three, Paul Pierce, and Allen can be seen saying hello to his former teammate in Miami, LeBron James. Garnett was right next to James and didn't appear to even acknowledge Allen.

NBA ・ 16 HOURS AGO