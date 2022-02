Recalls are being issued worldwide for powdered infant formula, including Similac, following the announcement of recalls in the United States and Canada. Those recalls include actions in Singapore and New Zealand and are related to an outbreak in the United States that has seen at least four children hospitalized. One death is being investigated by U.S. officials. Three of the infections are from cronobacter sakazakii and one is from Salmonella.

