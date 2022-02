Insurance requirements for roofs need to change. A roof should be prorated after 10 years, because it is not fair for the homeowner to get free roof replacement. A roof is a maintenance item just like painting and caulking to prevent rain intrusion. Roofing materials need truth-in-wear ratings. When have you seen a 30-year shingle actually last 30 years? So, require insurance companies to send out adjusters, allow for prorating roofs after 10 years and require that manufacturers provide evidence of wear ratings to the insurers and homeowners as the basis for prorating.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 8 DAYS AGO