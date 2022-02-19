Avalanche Training

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4) – The names of the five people who were found dead in a Commerce City apartment building after suspected drug use have been released.
The following people died, according to the coroner’s office in Adams County:
– Sabas Daniel Marquez, 24
– Humberto Arroyo-Ledezma, 32
– Karina Joy Rodriguez, 28
– Stephine Sonya Monroe, 29
– Jennifer Danielle Cunningham, 32
A sixth adult, a 29-year-old Hispanic woman, was alive and taken to the hospital. A 4-month-old baby was inside the apartment and is healthy and safe, according to police. The child’s parents were among those who died.
