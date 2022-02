The Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns men's basketball team swept the regular season series against the UL-Monroe Warhawks with a 79-74 victory on senior day at the Cajundome. With the win, Louisiana improved to 12-13 overall and 7-8 in Sun Belt play. It's the first winning streak the Cajuns have had since they started 3-0 in the conference. With the results today, Louisiana sits at seventh place in the Sun Belt, but the middle of the league is packed with teams at six, seven, or eight wins, so the final weekend of the regular season should have plenty of movement.

MONROE, LA ・ 2 DAYS AGO