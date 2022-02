There are few things nicer than being cooked for, and I have been gifted a lot of food this week. My friend, Christie, made me a fantastic pasta with fat tomatoes roasted whole with garlic, then crushed to a mulch and tossed with crème fraîche and basil. A kind interviewee gave me a tin of pickled mussels in beautiful packaging, which I’m planning to have on toast. And as I contemplated what on earth I could scrounge to eat after a late train journey, I got a text from my flatmate to say she'd left a bowl of warming aubergine stew out. Honestly, I’ve barely touched a pan for days; it’s been glorious.

