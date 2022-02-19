022022-tuc-spt-hansensundaynotes1-p1 (copy)

Related
Missouri's Kent named Big 12 Wrestler of the Week following upset victory
In a big weekend for Missouri wrestling’s Jeremiah Kent’s alma mater Hickman, which had two wrestlers take home state championships, Kent gave the Tigers their third straight Big 12 Wrestler of the Week honor after his big upset win over Iowa State’s No. 7 Marcus Coleman. This is Missouri’s fifth Big 12 Wrestler of the Week honor and third in a row. Kent is ranked 16th in the 184-pound weight division, according to the first NCAA Division I coaches poll. “It was a real big win for Jeremiah,” coach Brian Smith said. “It was his first big top-10 win, and I’m excited to see this help his confidence going into the Big 12 Championships.” Kent and the rest of the Tigers will be back in action March 5 for the Big 12 Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Missouri football seniors speak at Media Day
Missouri held a football player media day Monday, when each returning defensive player who sat at a table received some version of the same question. “You might have to learn a third defensive scheme in three years. What kind of a challenge is that?” The Tigers lost defensive coordinator Steve Wilks to the Carolina Panthers, and they have yet to publicly name a replacement. Multiple outlets reported that safeties coach...
Brayden Dorman - Arizona Wildcats
Arizona Wildcats landed four-star Colorado quarterback Brayden Dorman for the 2023 recruiting class on Tuesday. Dorman chose the Wildcats over Colorado, Iowa State, Mississippi State and Oregon State.
Sean Koetting
Missouri kicker Sean Koetting speaks with the media at Faurot Field’s Show Me Club on Monday in Columbia. Koetting is a Rock Bridge grad.
Mickey Turner vs. Michigan
Mickey Turner (36) recovers a fumble against Michigan in 2008. Turner, a former tight end and captain for the Badgers, will lead the team's recruiting efforts after seven years as tight ends coach.
Patrick Ewing fires bold remarks after Juwan Howard, Michigan fiasco
Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension
Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React
Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
Phil Mickelson Is Stepping Away: Golf World Reacts
Legendary golfer Phil Mickelson announced this afternoon he is taking “some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.”. Mickelson’s decision was included at the end of a lengthy statement in which he apologized for recent comments that were critical toward the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan. In a conversation with author Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson also hinted at possibly looking to leave the tour and join the developing Saudi Super Golf League.
Warriors eyeing $80,000,000 move that Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson will love
The Golden State Warriors already have the highest payroll in the NBA. With gargantuan contracts to Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, they’re outspending an entire league filled with billionaire owners – and they’re not done yet. According to reports, the Warriors are keen on locking in promising...
Weekly Update: Opening weekend has come and gone for SEC teams
With the MLB in a lockout, the NBA paused for All-Star weekend and the Super Bowl having come and gone, there were more eyes on college baseball as teams all across the country started their 2022 campaigns this past weekend. Across the Southeastern Conference, attendance records were broken as fans filled stadiums. Some left with hope; others left woefully disappointed. Let’s recap the 2022 opening weekend. ...
Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25
On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
49ers Connected To Veteran Free Agent Quarterback
With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
Huskers land 2023 QB William Watson III, who has a longstanding, strong bond with OC Mark Whipple
William Watson III stood at midcourt of a high school basketball game at his Springfield, Massachusetts, school on Tuesday evening and went through the standard list of people to thank when making a major decisions. Coaches, teammates, teachers, family and so on. While he did, people in the crowd shouted, “Love you, Pop!” addressing the class of 2023 quarterback by his nickname. Then Watson, who has been one of the...
The future of Husker QB recruiting and two more observations after 2023 prospect William Watson's pledge
Nebraska on Tuesday evening landed a verbal commitment from class of 2023 quarterback William Watson III out of Springfield, Massachusetts. Here are three observations following Watson’s pledge to the Huskers. 1. NU offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Mark Whipple hasn’t wasted any time making his mark on the room he’s coaching. Huskers land 2023 QB...
Two-Time Super Bowl Player Announces Retirement From NFL After Eight Seasons
An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
Tyrone Hopper
Missouri defensive lineman Tyrone Hopper speaks with the media at Faurot Field’s Show Me Club on Monday in Columbia. Hopper transferred to the Tigers from North Carolina during the offseason.
Steven M. Sipple: Expect strong rebound from Bolt's crew; and Chinander lauds prep coaches
Things I know, and things I think I know (special midweek edition): Following a rough trip to Huntsville, Texas, Nebraska baseball players were greeted early this week by a biting north wind in Lincoln. A tarp covers the infield at quiet Haymarket Park. It's too frigid to practice outdoors. ...
No. 3 Ole Miss Wins Rain-Shortened Game Over Arkansas State 15-5
The rain shortened action at Swayze Field on Wednesday, but the Rebels got another notch in the win column.
Four-star Colorado QB Brayden Dorman commits to Arizona Wildcats' 2023 recruiting class
Jedd Fisch has another option at quarterback for the 2023 season. The Arizona Wildcats landed a verbal commitment from four-star '23 Colorado quarterback Brayden Dorman on Tuesday. The 6-foot-4-inch, 206-pound Dorman selected the UA over Colorado, Iowa State, Mississippi State and Oregon State on CBS Sports. "It was really just that home feeling when I went to go visit there," Dorman said on CBS Sports. "I liked the NFL experience...
