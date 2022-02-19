022022-tuc-spt-hansensundaynotes1-p1 (copy)

In a big weekend for Missouri wrestling’s Jeremiah Kent’s alma mater Hickman, which had two wrestlers take home state championships, Kent gave the Tigers their third straight Big 12 Wrestler of the Week honor after his big upset win over Iowa State’s No. 7 Marcus Coleman. This is Missouri’s fifth Big 12 Wrestler of the Week honor and third in a row. Kent is ranked 16th in the 184-pound weight division, according to the first NCAA Division I coaches poll. “It was a real big win for Jeremiah,” coach Brian Smith said. “It was his first big top-10 win, and I’m excited to see this help his confidence going into the Big 12 Championships.” Kent and the rest of the Tigers will be back in action March 5 for the Big 12 Championships in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

MISSOURI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO