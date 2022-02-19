022022-tuc-spt-hansensundaynotes1-p1 (copy)

Related
Patrick Ewing fires bold remarks after Juwan Howard, Michigan fiasco
Juwan Howard won’t be calling the shots for Michigan for the remainder of the regular season after he got suspended by the university for throwing a punch in their postgame handshake with Wisconsin on Sunday. The incident, which saw Howard hit Wisconsin assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft after Michigan’s loss,...
Michigan makes additional decision on Juwan Howard suspension
Michigan’s Juwan Howard will not be allowed to participate in practice during his five-game suspension, per a Michigan spokesman. The Wolverines will conclude their regular season March 6 at Ohio State. Given that there are only five games remaining in Michigan’s regular season schedule, Howard is done coaching until...
Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React
Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
Phil Mickelson Is Stepping Away: Golf World Reacts
Legendary golfer Phil Mickelson announced this afternoon he is taking “some time away to prioritize the ones I love most and work on being the man I want to be.”. Mickelson’s decision was included at the end of a lengthy statement in which he apologized for recent comments that were critical toward the PGA Tour and commissioner Jay Monahan. In a conversation with author Alan Shipnuck, Mickelson also hinted at possibly looking to leave the tour and join the developing Saudi Super Golf League.
Bucs Super Bowl Champion Announces Retirement At 25
On Tuesday afternoon, a linebacker on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers announced his retirement from the NFL. In a lengthy message posted to his social media channels, former Wisconsin standout Jack Cichy announced his retirement from the league. Just 25 years old, Cichy has battled numerous knee injuries during the course of his career.
49ers Connected To Veteran Free Agent Quarterback
With the San Francisco 49ers expected to move off of Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason, a new veteran quarterback is emerging as a potential signing. According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, QB Marcus Mariota would “make a lot of sense” for San Francisco next season. Noting, Mariota”would give [the...
Two-Time Super Bowl Player Announces Retirement From NFL After Eight Seasons
An NFL player who has appeared in two Super Bowls is calling it a career. This week, Ricardo Allen, who played for the Atlanta Falcons and Cincinnati Bengals announced his retirement from the NFL after eight seasons. This comes a week after he played in Super Bowl LVI with the Bengals.
Pro Football Focus Has ‘Blockbuster’ Aaron Rodgers Trade Offer
When it comes to potential Aaron Rodgers trades, the Denver Broncos have been mentioned most frequently as the team to watch. On Monday, Pro Football Focus published a “blockbuster” trade proposal between Denver and Green Bay, with Rodgers as the focal point. In exchange for the back-to-back league MVP, the Broncos would have to surrender four total draft picks: 2022 and 2023 first-rounders, a 2022 second-rounder and a 2023 third-rounder.
Game Primer: How to Watch, Key Players and Important Information for Iowa State at Kansas
The Kansas Jayhawks Women's Basketball team hosts the Iowa State Cyclones tonight in Lawrence. Here is everything you need to know to be ready for the game.
‘It’s been a frustrating year’: Final weekend at home looms large for Oregon men's basketball
Oregon was swept in the desert last weekend and despite an impressive performance against No. 2 Arizona on Saturday, it also played one of its worst games of the season two days earlier against Arizona State. That sort of inconsistency has been a trademark of the season for the Ducks (17-10, 10-6 Pac-12),...
“It didn’t feel real” Penn State students reflect on attending Super Bowl
Attending the Super Bowl is something that is probably on the bucket list for most sports fans, but few get to do it. There are countless reasons why it is so difficult for all fans to attend. However a few Penn State students were given the once in a lifetime opportunity to head out to […]
The Athletic Predicts A Blockbuster Jimmy Garoppolo Trade
Jimmy Garoppolo‘s days with the San Francisco 49ers are numbered. In fact, Tim Kawakami of The Athletic believes the veteran quarterback will be traded early next month and playing for the Pittsburgh Steelers next season. “Kawakami believes a trade will be agreed to and reported by the end of...
As the lockout continues, White Sox minor league camp gets underway in Glendale
Minor league baseball players were the White Sox were able to start workouts in Glendale, Arizona for their spring training as the major league players remain locked out heading into late February.
Arizona State president gives unbelievable response to Herm Edwards remaining employed
The future of Herm Edwards has been a hot debate throughout the offseason. While an exodus of assistant coaches has taken place for Arizona State, Edwards remained. According to Edwards’ boss — Arizona State President Dr. Michael Crow — there’s a simple reason for why Edwards is still the team’s coach.
Greg Norman sends memo to players that challenges Tour’s ability to ban players
On Tuesday in a mandatory players meeting at the Honda Classic, PGA Tour commissioner Jay Monahan dug in to any player who was still considering a jump to Saudi-backed super league. “He made it clear right off the top that if you’re going to play [the super golf league] walk...
Packers Expected To Release Longtime Franchise Star
With free agency just around the corner, the Green Bay Packers could be making a massive change to their special teams unit. On Tuesday, the Packers announced the signing of kicker Dominik Eberle. Matt Schneidman of The Athletic believes this move foreshadows Mason Crosby’s eventual departure. “More foreshadowing of...
Former Oklahoma star, NFL free agent suspended by NFL
The NFL offseason has yet to officially get underway, but one free agent has already received some bad news regarding his 2022 season. According to NFL reporter Tom Pelissero, the NFL will suspend defensive end, Amani Bledsoe, for the first six games of the 2022 season. The news hit the...
Top 2023 Offensive Lineman Reaffirms Commitment
"He also possesses a bit of positional versatility, having played both left and right tackle during his high school career. Though the thing that stands out most on his high school tape apart from the athleticism and frame is the physicality with which he plays. Hughley displays violate hands and a willingness to finish blocks out on the edge."
