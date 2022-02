Tuesday night will be a big one inside Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Iowa, who is fresh off its biggest win of the season, is set to host Michigan State. The Spartans have lost four out of their last five, but still sit No. 28 in the NET rankings and are always a tough out with Tom Izzo at the helm. Tip-off is slated for 6:01 p.m. and will be nationally televised on ESPN. Prior to the showdown, let's dive into the series history, quick notes about each team and how you can watch, listen or stream it.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO