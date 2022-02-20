ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pharmaceuticals

4th COVID-19 shot might be recommended this fall

By Jacqueline Howard, CNN
WISH-TV
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the article(CNN) — As the world approaches the second anniversary of the declaration of the COVID-19 pandemic by the World Health Organization, on March 11, more nations are rolling out — or are discussing the possibility of — fourth doses of coronavirus vaccine for their most vulnerable....

www.wishtv.com

The Charleston Press

A 33-year-old man with no prior medical history died of an autoimmune disease developed hours after his second Covid-vaccine shot, doctors

Most of the states across America have already dropped the well-known pandemic measures while the rest of the states are considering to do it in near future as the country is entering from pandemic to endemic phase with Covid-19. This transition seems possible since majority of Americans are now vaccinated against Covid-19 or have developed natural immunity after recovering from the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
KOAT 7

Did you get a text about getting a 4th COVID-19 shot? You're not alone

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — If you are immunocompromised, the New Mexico Department of Health is recommending you get another COVID-19 booster. People whose vaccine records indicate that they are immunocompromised may have received a text from the state health department about receiving their fourth shot, or second booster. This comes...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Doctors remove three live 2cm long botflies from 32-year-old American woman's eye, back and neck after she felt something moving inside her eyelid following a trip to the Amazon

An American woman complaining of something moving under her skin has had a live botfly surgically removed from her eye after getting bitten on a trip abroad. Hospital authorities on Monday said they had successfully removed 'three live human botflies almost 2 cm in size' from the woman. The 32-year-old...
PUBLIC SAFETY
WISH-TV

FDA: Do not use recalled infant formulas tied to infections

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. health officials warned parents on Thursday not to use three popular powdered infant formulas manufactured at an Abbott plant in Michigan that investigators recently linked to bacterial contamination. The Food and Drug Administration said it is investigating four reports of infants who were hospitalized after...
STURGIS, MI
KVCR NEWS

Who might benefit from a 4th shot — and who might not

At this point, one thing about the pandemic is clear: The COVID-19 vaccines, even when followed by a booster, aren't going to stop the coronavirus — or provide long-term protection from infections. Right after the third shot — the booster — antibodies rise up quickly. But then about a...
HEALTH
WITN

NCDHHS no longer recommends contact tracing in school COVID-19 cases

RALEIGH, N.C. (WITN) - The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services updated its StrongSchoolsNC Public Health Toolkit. The updated toolkit no longer recommends individual contact tracing in K-12 schools. The DHHS also recommends that students and staff no longer be required to stay home from school following a COVID-19 exposure unless they have symptoms or test positive.
EDUCATION
ABC 33/40 News

CDC recommends COVID-19 boosters for certain immunocompromised people

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has clarified the COVID-19 vaccination schedule for people who are moderately to severely immunocompromised to better protect them from the potential severe consequences of COVID-19. These changes are designed to eliminate confusion about vaccine recommendations and to help ensure they have optimal protection against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19. CDC guidance for COVID-19 vaccination includes the following for people who are moderately or severely immunocompromised:
PUBLIC HEALTH
optometrytimes.com

Israel: 4th COVID-19 shot shows major benefits for patients over 60

Israeli researchers find a second booster shot was especially effective in individuals over 60 years of age, and “made them three times more resistant to serious illness." The Israeli Health Ministry also said the fourth dose made people over 60 twice as resistant to infection than people of the same age who had received 3 vaccinations.
WORLD
San Saba News & Star

COVID-19 updates and medical recommendations from health authority

BaylorScott&White (BSW) recently reported the statistics in this graphic, it is data from BSW hospitals and clinics. It compares information from the three major flares of COVID infection we've seen in the past year and a half. Despite the large number of COVID cases in Central Texas with this most recent surge the number of people needing hospital admission, the time that they stayed in the hospital (LOS - Length of Stay), the number needing care in the intensive care unit (ICU), and the number of those hospitalized who died from COVID (mortality) are all significantly less for this omicron surge. This speaks to the less virulent, milder infection caused by the omicron variants. On the other hand, the increased percentage of people testing positive shown in the last two columns, whether required prior to a procedure (pre-procedural testing) or looking at all testing done within the BSW system, reflects on how very contagious the omicron variants are.
TEXAS STATE
CNET

COVID Vaccine Boosters: How the 4th Shot Could Be Rolled Out

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. As COVID vaccine data demonstrates decreased protection over time, US and world health regulators are considering the options for introducing an additional booster shot -- or fourth vaccine dose -- to the general population. The Wall Street Journal reported Saturday that the FDA is potentially preparing to authorize a fourth booster shot in fall 2022, according to "people familiar with the matter."
PHARMACEUTICALS
Wyoming News

Working Out After Your COVID Shot Might Boost Immunity

MONDAY, Feb. 21, 2022 (HealthDay News) -- If want to get more out of your next flu shot or COVID-19 vaccination, an early study hints at a simple way: Take a long, brisk walk afterward. Researchers found that when people exercised moderately for 90 minutes right after either vaccination, their bodies produced more infection-fighting antibodies over the next month. The findings are preliminary, stressed researcher Marian Kohut, a professor of...
FITNESS

