Moravian Ends 2021-22 Campaign with Senior Day Versus Juniata

moraviansports.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBETHLEHEM, Pa. --- The Moravian University men's basketball squad ended its 2021-22 season Saturday afternoon, falling to visiting Juniata College, 91-71, in Landmark Conference action in Johnston Hall, and the Greyhounds celebrated Senior Day before the game. How It Happened. The Eagles netted the opening three points before junior...

moraviansports.com

The Spun

Tom Izzo Has Blunt Message For Officials After Latest Loss

Michigan State head coach Tom Izzo is over Big Ten officials after the Spartans fourth loss in five games. Izzo’s squad fell to Illinois 79-74 on Saturday. And the coach could be seen talking to the referees throughout the game, before calling them out after it. Saying via IlliniInquirer.com‘s Jeremy Werner, he’s “sick of the officiating.”
COLLEGE SPORTS
abc27 News

PIAA District 3 Basketball First Round results & schedule

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA District III basketball brackets are set for the 2022 championships. The first round begins on Monday, February 21 with the final champions crowned on March 5, 2022. Below are the sites and times of the first round games held on Monday, Feb. 21 and Tuesday, Feb. 22. There is […]
HARRISBURG, PA
thecomeback.com

College basketball world reacts to Patrick Ewing report

Things are not going well for the Georgetown Hoyas. The once-dominant college basketball program is in dire straights. The Hoyas are currently 6-20 overall and 0-15 in Big East games. If trends hold, they’re on pace for what might be their worst overall season since the early 1970s, before John Thompson turned them into a powerhouse.
COLLEGE SPORTS
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Obama Academy gets past Allderdice, wins 5th City League championship

In just 11 seasons, Obama Academy has established itself as a City League power in girls basketball. The Eagles on Sunday won their fifth City crown since the school opened for the 2011-12 school year with a 58-40 victory over Allderdice. But Obama won’t have much time to celebrate at...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

High-octane Highlands roars past Albert Gallatin in Class 5A first round

Backed by junior guard Jimmy Kunst’s 24 points and a 32-point second quarter, fifth-seeded Highlands made quick work of No. 12 Albert Gallatin, 76-44, in the first round of the WPIAL Class 5A playoffs Monday night. “We know the sky is the limit for this team and we said...
HIGH SCHOOL
The Spun

Look: Steph Curry’s Sister Has 4-Word Reaction To His Game

LeBron James may have hit the game-winning shot, but it was Stephen Curry who stole the show during Sunday’s All-Star Game in Cleveland. The Golden State Warriors superstar drained 16 three-pointers and scored 50 to win ASG MVP. It was a memorable night and a sensational performance from No. 30.
NBA
The Spun

John Stockton Sparks Controversy At NBA All-Star Weekend

Former NBA star John Stockton was trending on social media during the league’s All-Star Saturday Night events. Stockton, one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, is in Cleveland, Ohio this weekend for the All-Star Game. Several of the league’s greatest players of all-time are in Cleveland to get honored by the NBA.
NBA
The Spun

NFL Safety Announces His Retirement At 30

A veteran NFL defensive back has announced his decision to retire from the game at 30 years of age. Ricardo Allen, a veteran safety in the National Football League, has decided to retire from the game following the 2021 season. The former Purdue Boilermakers star played in the NFL from...
NFL
The Spun

Changes Coming To Monday Night Football: NFL Fans React

Monday Night Football is going to look a bit different starting in 2022. On one Monday night during the year, there’s going to be one game on ESPN, and then another will be on ABC. The plan is for one game to start one game around 7 p.m. ET,...
NFL
abc27 News

Susquehannock, West York, Exeter win in District III 5A action

(WHTM) — The District III playoffs have begun this week in basketball with the boys Class 5A slate kicking things off. The playoffs run through the first weekend in March. Susquehannock used an impressive pull-away run by Jalen Franklin to make the difference in the upset victory over Palmyra, 62-58. The Warriors will now face […]
WEST YORK, PA
Tribune-Review

A-K Valley WPIAL basketball playoff capsules for Feb. 21, 2022

9-Kiski Area (15-7) at 8-Hampton (12-10) Winner plays: Winner of 1-Laurel Highlands (21-0)/16-Woodland Hills (8-14) on Thursday in quarterfinals. Layup lines: Kiski Area already tripled its win total from a year ago under first-year coach Corey Smith, who played for the Cavaliers in the early 2000s. The Cavaliers, who opened the season 9-1, finished third in Section 3 at 6-6. Balanced scoring helped Kiski Area lock up a playoff berth in a season-finale win over Latrobe, as Isaiah Gonzalez, James Pearson, Joe Lukas and Brayden Dunmire were in double figures. Lebryn Smith and Jason Flemm also have been key contributors. Kiski Area lost to Trinity in the preliminary round last season when it was 5-15. … Hampton is in the WPIAL playoffs for the 18th consecutive season. It tied for third in Section 4 at 7-5 and was bolstered by a four-game winning streak late in the season. The Talbots rely on the scoring of Liam Mignogna and Matt DeMatteo. Hampton lost to McKeesport in the preliminary round last season.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Reading Eagle

Lancaster Catholic defeats Kutztown in District 3 Class 3A boys basketball quarterfinal [updated]

Lancaster Catholic defeated Kutztown 46-40 in a District 3 Class 3A boys basketball quarterfinal Monday at Kutztown. The fifth-seeded Crusaders (8-12), who are the defending champions and finished third in Lancaster-Lebanon League Section IV, used effective ball movement and tight defense to stifle the fourth-seeded Cougars (13-10) in front of a packed gym.
KUTZTOWN, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Westmoreland high school notebook: Hempfield senior signs with Duquesne

A torn ACL and the accompanying surgery cost Capri DeCaro her senior basketball season, but the injury did not ward off college suitors looking to recruit the Hempfield senior for track and field. A talented jumper, DeCaro signed last week to join the women’s program at Duquesne. A WPIAL...
DUQUESNE, PA
Reading Eagle

Gov. Mifflin loses to Cumberland Valley in first round of District 3 girls basketball playoffs [updated]

MECHANICSBURG — Gov. Mifflin was dealt a lethal taste of its own medicine on Monday night. The 11th-seeded and county-champion Mustangs, the top 3-point shooting team in Berks, had their season brought to an end by Cumberland Valley and its powerful outside shooting, which the sixth-seeded Eagles relied on to cruise to a 71-53 victory in the opening round of the District 3 Class 6A girls basketball playoffs.
MIFFLIN, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Alvernia women defeat Hood to advance to the MAC Commonwealth quarterfinals

READING, Pa. - The Alvernia women's basketball team had four players score double figures and they advanced to the MAC Commonwealth tournament quarterfinals with a 78-42 victory on Monday over Hood. Jordan Karmonick had a great all-around game for the Wolves (12-13) with 21 points, nine rebounds and six assists....
READING, PA

