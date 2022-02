Getting up in the morning isn't always easy. I have worked morning radio in two stints in my radio career. I am used to it now, and I have made adjustments in my life to make sure I get a good night sleep and can function in the morning so I do not yawn on the air when you are all listening to me. Truthfully, I just need a hot shower, and at least 7 solid hours of rest and I am good to go. I realize that many of you need a cup of coffee (or two or three), or need a few hours before your are fully engaged in your day.

