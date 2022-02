Redmi has confirmed the K50 series launch date for 16 February, where it is expected that the company will launch four new smartphones, which will succeed the Redmi K40 series. Now, Redmi has now also shared a poster for the event on social media, which tips the design of the upcoming Redmi K50 Gaming Edition smartphone, which is tipped to feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and a powerful haptics engine.

