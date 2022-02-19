Mezco Toyz Fair 2022 Reveals – Day 2

Fairly OddParents fans got their look at an adult-aged Timmy Turner today as Paramount Pictures is set to reveal the trailer for their live-action reboot. Now, this is not new territory for the Nickelodeon favorite. There have been other attempts to bring Timmy into 3D before. But, this time, Paramount is banking on Millenial nostalgia to really help give the show a push. This approach worked wonders for Rugrats after the new version of the show's debut on Paramount+. (Another percolating title that might get a similar headwind is the Blue's Clues movie, Blue's Big City Adventure.) Reactions to the first look at Timmy might be shocking, but this is something a bit different for one of Nickelodeon's longest-running franchises. Check out what the protagonist is wearing down below:

TV SERIES ・ 4 HOURS AGO